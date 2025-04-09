"Birds of the feather flock together"- Netizens react as Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch returns to her podcast Talk Tuah with new guest KSI

Haliey Welch, better known as the “Hawk Tuah girl,” has returned with a new episode of her relaunched podcast, Talk Tuah, featuring YouTuber and boxer KSI.

The episode, released on April 8, 2025, marks Welch’s first public appearance since the controversy surrounding the Hawk Tuah cryptocurrency erupted. As soon as the episode went live, viewers began reacting to the unlikely collaboration on social media.

“Birds of the feather flock together, one X user wrote.

“He always gets along with scammers,"one person quipped.

“Would have been funny if he brought up the crypto scam,” another person commented.

Reactions ranged from criticism to sarcasm, with many referencing Haliey Welch's past controversies.

“Back like she didn't scam thousands of people and ghosted for months, now she's trying to stay relevant," an X user reacted.

“I was very conflicted when I saw it on YouTube. On one hand I didn’t want to click on the video, but that was the only way to dislike it," another X user commented.

Criticism continued to pour in

"She scammed thousands of people and she's doing a podcast like nothing happened...," one X user quipped.

"Haliey you’re supposed to be in jail. You scammed millions," an X user said.

Though some were welcoming to Hailey,

“So glad you're back Haliey! We've missed you!” one X user commented.

"Welcome back queen," one fan remarked.

Haliey Welch and KSI launch Talk Tuah amid lingering controversy

As reported by Vulture on April 6, 2025, the first episode of Talk Tuah features a conversation between Welch and KSI about internet virality, fame, and navigating public perception. While the episode avoids direct mention of the Hawk Tuah crypto token, viewers quickly made connections online.

Haliey Welch made a return on March 25 after a three-month break from social media, following the appearance of a cryptocurrency token branded with her viral moment. Despite widespread speculation, Welch stated publicly that she had no affiliation with the Hawk Tuah token.

According to a report from The Economic Times (April 5, 2025), she denied all involvement and clarified that the project was launched independently by third parties.

In an April 4 article by Indy100, Welch was noted to have “vanished” following the controversy, leading to widespread discussion and misinformation about her role in the token’s promotion. Haliey Welch's return via Talk Tuah has been widely seen as an attempt to shift attention back to her own platform.

The episode of Talk Tuah is currently available on YouTube. Whether the podcast will release regular episodes or if this was a one-time appearance is yet to be known. For now, Welch’s return has fuelled conversations across social media platforms.

