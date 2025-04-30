Jojo Siwa opens up about breaking up with Kath Ebbs after "getting cussed out" at Celebrity Big Brother wrap party

Jojo Siwa got candid about the expletive-filled fight during the Celebrity Big Brother UK wrap party, which aired on April 25, 2025, that ended her relationship with Australian influencer Kath Ebbs. In the Wednesday, April 30, episode of The Viall Files, the Dance Moms alum said that Ebbs went to the after-party and started pestering her about the status of their relationship.

At some point during the after-party, she claimed that the content creator cussed her out, saying:

"All of a sudden, we're at the wrap party of Big Brother, I'm getting cussed out... I understand they're angry, and they're coming at me. But I also keep reiterating, like, 'I'm not in a place to talk.'"

The Karma singer further said that her then-girlfriend asked her if she wanted to "end things" during the fight, to which she elaborated:

"I said, 'If you ask me tomorrow, I don't know my answer. If you ask me right now, my answer is yes.' That, obviously, was taken as a yes."

Jojo Siwa's candid recollection of her and Kath Ebbs' breakup came after the latter confirmed the end of their relationship in an April 26, 2025, video on Instagram. They said that they went to the live show to support their partner and hash things out with her, but instead of talking about their relationship, they were dumped at the hotel following the after-party.

Jojo Siwa denies that Big Brother UK housemate Chris Hughes was the reason for her and Kath Ebbs' breakup

In an April 26 TikTok video that Kath Ebbs posted shortly after announcing their breakup with Jojo Siwa, she claimed that the Dance Moms alum dumped her with "Chris in the next room." She was referring to Chris Hughes, Siwa's fellow Celebrity Big Brother UK housemate, who had grown close to Siwa inside the house.

In Ebbs' video, she further said that Siwa told her that "there are confused feelings there," and then told their followers, "do with that what you will." While they didn't outright accuse Siwa of cheating on them with Hughes, there have been romance rumors between the two CBB UK housemates going on. However, according to Jojo Siwa, Hughes wasn't the reason she and Ebbs broke up.

In The Viall Files on Wednesday, she claimed that there were many reasons why Ebbs and her relationship ended, but "Christopher is not one of them." She further said, referencing Kath's video:

"Kath posted a video basically alluding to Chris and I are the reasons that we broke up. That's not the case... I understand Chris and I are very tight. We have this very beautiful bond, this very beautiful connection, but don't paint it out to look like I cheated on you with him because I did not. I will stand on that ground."

Jojo Siwa also said that Kath asked her not to speak publicly about their past relationship, but she wanted to clarify the situation and come out and say that Chris Hughes "does not have absolutely anything to do" with their breakup.

Jojo Siwa's split from Kath Ebbs came after she said that she made a major discovery about her s*xuality during her stint on Celebrity Big Brother UK. She said she found that she wasn't a lesbian but queer.

