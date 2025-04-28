"This is so bad for JoJos ex" — Internet reacts to JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes saying they are platonic soulmates on ITV's 'This Morning'

On Monday, JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes appeared on This Morning, and opened up about their relationship. According to The Daily Mail, this was their first time talking about the same on a public platform together. While JoJo started with stating that they share a close relationship, Chris added that they have a strong friendship.

He continued:

"It's just a really strong bond. A strong friendship. You can have a soul mate friendship. I think that's a thing."

Host Ben Shephard asked JoJo Siwa if the relationship was platonic and if she expected more out of it. To this, the singer replied:

"Look, he's a great guy. It's platonic. We have a lot of fun together. I don't know the future, whatever life does, it will do."

The duo's statements confirming being platonic soulmates garnered netizens' attention. They flooded X with their reactions to the same. An X user tweeted:

"Oh this is so bad for jojos ex 😭."

Another X user wondered:

"What the hell does this even mean?"

"She moved on FAST… yikes…" added a tweet.

"Haha 'platonic'… ya ok," a netizen wrote sarcastically.

A lot of other similar reactions flooded the social media platform. An X user wrote:

"This is so sad for her ex omg 😭."

"Poor Jojo. It's clear she fell for him and he doesn't seem to have the same feelings," read a tweet.

"It's so obvious Jojo wants to be more than platonic," wrote an X user.

JoJo Siwa opened up about breaking up with former partner Kath Ebbs

Apart from talking about her dynamics with Chris Hughes, JoJo Siwa also opened up about the course of events that happened at the wrap party of Celebrity Big Brother UK. Talking about it, Siwa claimed that whatever happened there was not all planned.

She added that the split with Kath was not supposed to happen at the after-party and that she wanted a proper conversation first. The singer continued:

"They straight up asked me if I was happy, and I said no. One thing led to another and that conversation did take place there."

Meanwhile, on April 26, Kath Ebbs shared a TikTok video sharing their side of the story and claimed that they were "dumped" at the party. According to Ebbs, they flew to attend the party and to talk to JoJo Siwa about their "hurt" feelings.

The singer, however, apparently decided to end their relationship at the after-party. In the TikTok video, Ebbs also said:

"I was dumped at the after-party with Chris in the next room."

Further in the now-deleted video, Ebbs claimed that JoJo did not want to spend the foreseeable future with them.

JoJo Siwa and Kath Ebbs at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show - Source: Getty

For the unversed, JoJo opened up about her relationship with Kath in January 2025 and then made their debut red carpet appearance just next month. The two were even spotted together posing for photos at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

As far JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes' relationship is concerned, they clarified in the interview that they were not dating as of now.

