“Chris and jojo are going to get so much hate” — Internet reacts as JoJo Siwa’s girlfriend Kath Ebbs confirms breakup in viral video

On April 26, 2025, Kath Ebbs, singer and dancer JoJo Siwa's girlfriend, posted a video on Instagram announcing the couple's breakup. Ebbs stated that Siwa had dumped them during the after-party of the show Celebrity Big Brother: UK, which aired on April 25.

In the Instagram video, they said:

"I flew here and went to the live show to show up for my partner and support them in their experience and then obviously later on address my feelings of hurt and work through them like all relationships do but before I could even get back to the hotel I went to the after-party with, I guess my now ex, crazy thing to say, and was dumped."

JoJo Siwa appeared on the 2025 edition of Celebrity Big Brother: UK and seemed to be getting close to housemate Chris Hughes, leading to alleged romance speculations. Kath Ebbs stated that Siwa's actions made them question the strength of their relationship before ultimately revealing that the couple had broken up.

Netizens took to X to react to Kath Ebbs' video, with one user saying:

"Chris and jojo are going to get so much hate"

"ohhh that means we were right Chris & JoJo are in love," another user commented.

"DAMN, JOJO REALLY DOES LOVE CHRIS," an X user stated.

"I’m here for it idgaf," one user remarked.

Some users seemed to disapprove of Siwa and Hughes' alleged relationship.

"So all that time you said they were just friends eh? Everyone with eyes could see what was going on that wasn’t just 2 friends that was a 21 year old getting prayed on by a 32 year old who was using her sexuality to his advantage. Feel so sorry for this women," a user stated.

"Lucky escape. The way they were acting with each other isn't "friendship". Massaging each other. Blowing into each others ears. Spooning. She's pretty much publicly humiliated her on national TV and acted like it's the norm," another user added.

Meanwhile, other users appeared to defend Chris Hughes.

"Weeelll…. We don’t actually know this has happened because of Chris, or that there are any other feelings there FOR Chris. Who is to say the past 3 weeks haven’t given her some sort of space to realise what she wants? Agree it’s a really poor way to do it, mind…", a user commented.

“because of chris” is such a lie, chris isnt involved as we know, jojo just said she was confused. Lets not straight up lie," another user stated.

"Because of Chris? As if it's all his fault," an X user added.

More about Kath Ebbs' statements

On Saturday, Kath Ebbs posted a video on Instagram confirming that JoJo Siwa had broken up with them. Ebbs remarked that they were “sitting back, watching certain things unfold,” in what appears to be a reference to Siwa's stint on Celebrity Big Brother: UK.

Kath Ebbs commented that they hadn't received any clarity from Siwa, whom they considered "one of the great loves of [their] life." They stated:

"It has come to my attention in the past eight hours that everything we sort of saw unfold on what I thought was a fake reality show, where I didn't need to worry about the validity of my relationship, was, in fact, laced in a lot of truth."

Ebbs also added that they felt blindsided by the breakup, stating:

"The messages I received before, the messages I received throughout, as was mentioned on the show, I was receiving video messages every day in admiration of me and our love and our relationship, which indicated a sense of solidness and trust that I chose to believe."

JoJo Siwa has yet to publicly comment on Kath Ebbs' statements.

