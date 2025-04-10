Who is Kath Ebbs? JoJo Siwa's partner blasts Mickey Rourke as a "pig" and "weasel of a man" over his "crazily homophobic" comments on CBB

JoJo Siwa's partner, Kath Ebbs, recently called out actor Mickey Rourke for his "crazily homophobic" comments to Siwa during a recent episode of Celebrity Big Brother (CBB). For the unversed, Kath Ebbs and JoJo Siwa sparked dating rumors in December 2024 and confirmed their relationship in January 2025.

27-year-old Ebbs, who uses they/she pronouns, is an Australian actor, content creator, DJ, and writer who made headlines after they appeared as the first non-binary character on the Australian soap opera Neighbours. They have over 90K followers on Instagram and are the co-host of the I've Always Said That podcast.

For context, Rourke and Siwa, two of the many contestants in ITV's Celebrity Big Brother house this year, were involved in a minor disagreement during the April 9 episode of the show. The Hollywood actor, aged 72, faced flak after making several comments about 21-year-old JoJo Siwa's sexuality, including referring to her as a "f*g" and saying he would "tie you up" to turn her straight.

On April 10, 2025, Kath Ebbs took to their Instagram account to slam Mickey Rourke for his comments towards JoJo Siwa, dubbing the actor a "weasel of a man."

“I have literally... it has taken me many hours to even process what the f**k I just watched. Not only because that is the literal love of my life and I want to protect her at all costs, but I feel helpless that I can’t be there to not only comfort her but to also lose it at that weasel of a man."

They claimed that Rourke's comments were rooted in misogyny and patriarchy, dubbing it "crazily homophobic."

“And then he proceeds to call her a f*g. Like... there are so many f***ing layers to that interaction that it makes me feel sick to my stomach. It is rooted in misogyny and rooted in patriarchy, it has got a bit of an incel-ness to it, and yes, it is also crazily homophobic."

Kath Ebbs met JoJo Siwa through a friend

Hailing from Sydney, Australia, Kath Ebbs was born in 1997. They have three siblings: an older brother, Liam, and younger sisters, Emily and Ellen. During a March 2025 interview with Pedestrian, Ebbs called their siblings their genuine friends, adding that their relationship was a "really, really beautiful thing."

Ebbs, who was raised Catholic, said their family was very supportive after they came out as non-binary, adding that their parents instilled in them and their siblings "a form of self-expression and being able to be yourself."

Ebbs is an actor, content creator, and DJ with a passion for line dancing. In addition to their role in Neighbours, they have also appeared in movies like Hellion and Girl Coded.

During their interview with Pedestrian, Ebbs said they and JoJo Siwa met through their mutual friend, G Flip, an Australian singer and songwriter. They were friends for over six months and started dating after spending much of their time line dancing.

"We met through G Flip, and we were friends, and then we turned into lovers ‘cause we would go line dancing together all the time! It was a match made in line dancing heaven," Ebbs said.

Ebbs added that they and JoJo Siwa became "inseparable" after they started dating, continuing:

"I’ve never had such an emotional connection. Obviously she’s objectively beautiful, but it was just like such an intense emotional connection. We would be on FaceTime like all night — which is the most lesbian thing ever. We’ve literally been inseparable ever since, like U-Haul. Once it was on, we’ve just literally been inseparable."

Kath Ebbs dubbed Mickey Rourke a "dangerous person" and a "pig" after his remarks to their partner JoJo Siwa

The disagreement between Mickey Rourke and JoJo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother came after Rourke asked Siwa about her sexuality, to which Siwa said she was a lesbian and had a non-binary partner. Following this, Rourke told JoJo Siwa he would turn her straight after spending time together at the reality show, adding he would "tie you up" to turn her straight.

Rourke also told the other contestants that he was "going to vote the lesbian out real quick," before referring to her as a "f*g." Fellow CBB contestant and former Love Island star Chris Hughes told Rourke he was not allowed to say such things before walking to an upset Siwa to comfort her.

Following this, Kath Ebbs, JoJo Siwa's partner, took to their Instagram page to express their discontent over Rourke's behavior, calling him a "pig" and a "dangerous person." They also called for the actor to be voted off the show, saying:

“I would genuinely be so disappointed if the public doesn’t vote Mickey out. I don’t give a f**k if you think he is entertaining. I don’t give a f**k. He is a pig. He is a pig, and he is a dangerous person. I would not want to be alone in a room with him, and I wouldn’t want anyone to be alone with him."

Rourke was warned about his behavior and later apologized to JoJo Siwa in the episode, claiming he had a "short fuse." While Siwa told him that she appreciated his apology, Ebbs was not as forgiving, saying:

“He later apologised to her and said that he has a short fuse. That wasn’t a short fuse. You got called out, and you're worried that people are going to think you are homophobic, which you are. But that honestly was the least of the problems on that ladder of behaviour. You don’t have a shortfuse, you need to pull your head in and read a book.”

According to ITVX, JoJo Siwa selected Mickey Rourke for eviction during her killer nomination, saying it was "pretty easy." The eviction will be announced during the next episode of Celebrity Big Brother on April 11, 2025.

