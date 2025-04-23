"Mickey rourke was right" — Netizens react to JoJo Siwa saying she realized she is not a lesbian after being on Celebrity Big Brother

Former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa revealed that she had realized she was not a lesbian during a recent episode of Celebrity Big Brother UK. Siwa is one of the contestants of the ongoing reality television show, along with Love Island star Chris Hughes, drag queen Danny Beard, and comedian Donna Preston, among others.

During a livestream of Celebrity Big Brother UK on April 22, JoJo Siwa confided to Danny Beard that she was rethinking her sexual orientation as a lesbian, saying she felt "so queer."

This comment came after JoJo Siwa's friendship with Hughes, which many believed bordered on flirtatious after the pair were seen cuddling and giving each other massages. Siwa has been dating Kath Ebbs, a non-binary podcaster, actor, and DJ, since January.

During her revelation on Celebrity Big Brother UK, JoJo Siwa added that being on the reality show made her realize that the label "queer" fit her more, adding:

"I've never - I think I've always told myself, I'm a lesbian. I think you - I think being here - I've realised I am not a lesbian, I’m queer. And I think that's really cool, I'm switching letters! I've dropped the L and I've gone to the Q baby! That's what I love about sexuality."

JoJo Siwa's new revelation about her sexual orientation was met with mixed reviews from netizens on X. One user claimed Mickey Rourke was right, referring to the former Celebrity Big Brother star's comment about turning Siwa straight during one of the earlier episodes of the reality show.

The actor was warned for his remarks about tying Siwa up and referring to her as a "f*g."

"Mickey rourke was right."

One user claimed the realization came because JoJo Siwa had likely "fallen" for Chris Hughes. Here are other reactions from X.

"I think she has fallen for Chris & vice versa," someone commented.

"She's literally dating a non-binary person. What did she think that meant?" one person questioned.

"The lesbians are going to fume," another person added.

However, many came to her support, adding that JoJo Siwa was still young and figuring herself out. Others added that sexuality was a spectrum, and it was okay not to label yourself.

"Must be so difficult to be this vulnerable in the public eye… like she’s still young and very impressionable I’m sure," one person posted.

"Ahh I think thats drunk talking somewhat, but shes young and figuring out herself. imo if you're queer in 2025, so what? just like whoever treats you nice & with respect & u have fun with! I think ppl put too much thought into sexuality," another person added.

"I feel like most of her childhood and her entire adolescence were exploited to make her a commodity her mom could use to make money and we’re seeing her go through the self discovery a teenager typically does in the privacy of their home/school," someone else commented.

"Can use this to remind everyone sexuality is a spectrum, you dont have to label yourself as one thing just bc the cry babies in society think you HAVE to be straight or gay and cant comprehend anything beyond it. No matter the age, but the younger you are the more it makes sense," another user wrote.

JoJo Siwa's partner missing from social media amid her friendship with Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa's partner, Kath Ebbs (who uses she/they pronouns), has been absent from social media in the wake of Siwa's close friendship with fellow contestant Chris Hughes, which developed following the incident with Rourke.

The podcaster had initially vowed to post every single day Siwa was in the show. However, their social media activity has died down over the past few days.

Meanwhile, Ebbs was very vocal about their support for JoJo Siwa after Rourke's homophobic comments, taking to Instagram to dub the actor's remarks as "beyond disgusting."

“A lot of people want to know my thoughts on what Mickey Rourke, my thoughts on his comments towards my partner JoJo on Big Brother and quite frankly it is beyond disgusting. I have literally... it has taken me many hours to even process what the f*** I just watched. Not only because that is the literal love of my life and I want to protect her at all costs, but I feel helpless that I can’t be there to not only comfort her but to also lose it at that weasel of a man," Ebbs said in the video posted on April 10.

Ebbs' video has since been deleted from her Instagram, and her last post was on April 12, 2025. According to The Mirror, fans also speculate that Ebbs may not show up to support her partner during the CBBUK finale, however, this has not been confirmed as of this article.

The finale for Celebrity Big Brother UK will air on ITV on April 25.

