Why was Mickey Rourke asked to leave Celebrity Big Brother UK? Actor reportedly pursuing legal action against the show over an alleged pay dispute

The Oscar-nominated actor Mickey Rourke is reportedly considering legal action against ITV, the broadcaster of Celebrity Big Brother UK, due to his speedy and controversial exit from the current reality show.

The 72-year-old actor, known for his roles in The Wrestler and Sin City, entered the reality show on April 7, 2025, but exited in less than a week after a series of conflicts involving fellow housemates and show producers.

Through a statement provided to PEOPLE magazine on April 16, 2025, Rourke's manager, Kimberly Hines, talked about his early departure and claimed that the show ''publicly embarrassed him'' and is refusing to pay his dues.

"There’s no question that when Big Brother booked Mickey Rourke, they were fully aware of both his public persona and how it aligned with his Hollywood rebel image," Hines said.

Hines added that the show was aware that his presence would be:

"Explosive, controversial and attention-grabbing — and that’s exactly what they got, and more."

Speaking to PEOPLE Magazine, Hines alleges that ITV knowingly cast Rourke for his unpredictable persona, which is well documented on the show:

"In our discussions, Big Brother was made fully aware of Mickey Rourke’s background and lifestyle. Yet rather than handle it professionally, they took it too far, publicly embarrassing him and using his removal as a marketing tool. That’s not just unprofessional; it’s deeply disrespectful and damaging."

She added:

"To add insult to injury, Big Brother is now refusing to pay Mickey his full agreed-upon fee. His legal team is currently pursuing the matter."

Hines concluded her statement by saying that Big Brother's use of his 'name and image' is 'an insult to a true cinematic icon' after a long and accomplished career.'

Kimberly Hines further claimed, through TMZ news stating that the television network promised first-class accommodations through a contractual agreement for Rourke and his staff during their arrival in London.

During their journey ITV executives notified the team that hotel accommodations would be covered only to a maximum of $300 per night.

Before the situation arose Rourke had already secured an expensive hotel for his team which amounted to $50K in total and now remains responsible for the entire expense.

In response to the growing controversy, a spokesperson for Celebrity Big Brother told PEOPLE that Rourke agreed to leave the show following discussions about his 'use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behavior,' particularly concerning his interactions with other contestants.

The reason that led to the early exit of Mickey Rourke

During an April 9 episode, Rourke made several homophobic comments towards JoJo Siwa, a 21-year-old singer. He asked her whether she 'likes boys or girls,' to which she replied,

"Me? Girls. My partner is non-binary."

Rourke then said,

"If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore."

Later during the voting process, Rourke commented,

"I'm going to vote the lesbian out real quick."

Since these remarks, the show's producers delivered a formal warning to him about being respectful in the house.

Following the incident with Siwa, Mickey Rourke then engaged in a heated argument with fellow contestant Chris Hughes, who had defended Siwa. The confrontation escalated, with Rourke displaying aggressive behavior towards Hughes.

The exit of Mickey Rourke from Celebrity Big Brother UK during April 2025 continues to be a major discussion point from the season. With his team alleging unpaid compensation, and ITV standing by its conduct protocols, the situation is poised to evolve in the coming weeks.

