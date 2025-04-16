Did A$AP Rocky injure a woman at the Met Gala? Rapper issues apology in new segment with Vogue

Rapper A$AP Rocky was involved in an unexpected incident right before the 2023 Met Gala. In a recent interview with Vogue, he discussed the same while talking about the outfit he donned that evening.

On the evening of May 1, 2023, A$AP Rocky found himself among a crowd of fans outside The Carlyle Hotel in New York City. In an attempt to navigate through the crowd, the rapper climbed over a barricade using a fan's shoulder for support. This sudden move knocked a woman's glasses.

The fan, later identified as 21-year-old Madelyn Llanes, mentioned the incident on X (formerly Twitter). According to People (April 16, 2025), she tweeted:

"A$AP Rocky just literally jumped over me."

Social media users, along with news outlets, subsequently circulated her tweet across multiple platforms. A$AP Rocky later admitted that his actions were accidental through his X post in an attempt to handle the situation promptly.

"LOL MY FAULT $WEETHEART," he tweeted.

The rapper then followed Madelyn on the platform, which led her to tweet:

"Why is asap now oomf [one of my followers]."

Llanes appeared to take the situation lightly, even joking about printing A$AP Rocky's apology tweet on a T-shirt.

A$AP Rocky addressed the Met Gala incident in a Vogue interview

In a recent interview with Vogue's "Life in Looks" segment on April 15, 2025, the rapper was seen discussing 21 fashion looks from his career, including his 2023 Met Gala look. He also addressed the Met Gala 2023 incident, that occurred outside The Carlyle Hotel in New York City.

According to his Vogue interview, he jumped over security barriers in an attempt to access his hotel accommodation.

“I was gonna be late for the Met Gala, I was trying to get in my room, and this poor young little lady, man, I didn't even know that I messed up her glasses," he said.

He added:

“To whoever that young lady was. Again, I apologize. I'm so sorry. I ain't mean to do that, sweetheart. My fault."

The rapper, along with Rihanna, attended the fashion event, which was themed “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” that year, following the incident. The rapper was spotted wearing a white shirt paired with a dark blazer, black tie, along with sunglasses and black shoes while sporting a red plaid high-low kilt on top of bedazzled wide-leg jeans.

Rocky discussed his outfit in his Vogue segment before declaring his admiration for Lagerfeld's refined style.

“Sometimes I just be embodying that spirit. Was just paying homage to his look at one of the shows that he did,” he explained of the look. “[We] kind of wanted to exaggerate the kilt a little bit so it could feel more grand. I was just like, ‘Man, I'm going full throttle today.’”

The rapper added:

"We gonna do on glove. We gonna do some Michael Jackson S-t, you know, we want all the belts like Karl, there's a lot going on, but it's actually well put together, yo! This is dope. This is when over-accessorizing goes right. This is how you do it."

As the buzz from the Met Gala continues, Rocky’s recent comments close the loop on a brief interaction that unexpectedly captured the internet’s attention once again.

