"Very weird for brands to participate in hateful pile ons" - Wendy's under fire over comment wishing for Katy Perry's return to space

Recently, fast-food joint Wendy's came under fire over their comment about Katy Perry's space journey. This happened after Perry's return to Earth as a member of an all-female Blue Origin mission.

The E.T. singer accompanied Jeff Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, and CBS News host Gayle King on a historic space voyage on Monday, April 14. However, the official X account for Wendy's made fun of the singer on April 15, after the NS-13 crew returned to Blue Origin's camp in West Texas.

In response to a tweet that read, "Katy Perry has returned from space," the fast-food chain's account posted on X:

“Can we send her back?”

Now, it's still unclear as to why the fast-food restaurant specifically targeted Perry. Meanwhile, once the news was uploaded on X by Pop Crave on April 15, it garnered netizens’ reactions. They mostly criticised Wendy for the comment, as one said that the whole thing is very weird.

“Very weird for brands to participate in hateful pile ons like stan accounts,” wrote one user.

Others also reacted in a similar way, as one asked who is running the Wendy's account, while another confused user asked why the brand is hating on Katy.

“Not even a fan of hers but this is very odd and distasteful of them and their marketing team. @Wendys who is running your account?” asked one user.

“Why is Wendy's intern hating random unproblematic people?” one netizen asked a similar question.

“They should worry about their mid-foods and leave the queen of pop alone,” criticised one user.

Additionally, others also echoed the same sentiment, as one said that hating on Katy is very forced, while another one asked what she did to deserve the hate.

“Why is everybody hating Katy these days? what did she even do?” asked another X user.

“Wait, why do they have beef? Did I miss something?” asked another one, echoing the same sentiment.

“Katy hate is so forced,” claimed one user.

Katy Perry returned to Earth after 10 minutes in space

On Monday, April 14, Katy Perry was sent into space on the first all-female expedition in over 60 years. The journey took just over 10 minutes, with the crew launching on a rocket built by Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin. They flew through space for around four minutes before floating back down to Earth.

Filmmaker Kerianne Flynn, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, and astronaut and bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen joined the three celebrities. Following Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova's solo voyage in space in 1963, the all-female crew became the first to explore space.

As per the Independent's report from the same day, after the rocket had safely landed, King informed her coworkers on CBS Mornings on the same day that Katy Perry had performed Louis Armstrong's What a Wonderful World while in space.

However, according to a New York Post article from April 15, the brand further dissed Katy Perry. The account reposted pictures of the artist kissing the earth after returning from space, and wrote:

“I kissed the ground and I liked it,” in reference to Perry's popular 2008 song I Kissed a Girl.

Furthermore, after someone stated that Perry and her crew members had barely spent 10 minutes in space, Wendy’s mockingly replied:

“Don’t short change her, it was 11 minutes.”

Additionally, when a fan commented, “Good one Wendy,” the account responded, “I’m a woman, send me to space.”

Now, Wendy’s wasn’t the only one taking a shot at Katy Perry. Kesha, who filed a r*pe lawsuit against Perry's long-time partner Dr. Luke in 2014, then made fun of the singer by sharing a picture of herself drinking from a Wendy's cup.

Meanwhile, Page Six has not received a response from Perry's representative regarding Wendy's and Kesha's diss.

