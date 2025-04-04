"This ain't generosity. It's justice" — Netizens react to select Wendy's locations reportedly offering starting wage at $20 an hour

A photo of a hiring ad by Wendy's has been going viral on social media. The image posted by @mymixtapez showed that the restaurant chain was apparently hiring with a wage starting from $20 per hour. The post has amassed more than 8k views since it was uploaded less than 12 hours ago.

Ad

The average wages for a crew member from this restaurant chain are usually about $12.88 each hour, as per a job posting on Indeed. According to the global hiring platform, in cities like New York City and Chicago, the average wages can be a little higher.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The post garnered several reactions on X, formerly Twitter. Some claimed the wage was not a generous offer but "justice." A user tweeted:

"This ain't generosity. It's justice. And we want more of it."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some netizens claimed the wages in America are bad, while others noted the possibility of employers reducing the working hours to two or three days per week.

"American wages are so sad," another user said.

"They should pay more how high their food is these days," read a tweet.

"Think it’s sweet til they give ya a** 2 or 3 days a week," read a tweet.

Ad

A lot of other reactions, too, flooded the social media platform.

"A lot of x users should get their applications ready," a user commeted.

"Crazy for real," mentioned one user.

Franchises like Wendy's had reportedly cut hours after the minimum wage was raised from $16 to $20 in California

Last year, the State of California Department of Industrial Relations confirmed that the minimum wage for "fast food restaurant employees" would be $20 per hour. This rule became effective on April 1, 2024. At the time, franchises like Wendy's and Jersey Mike's began cutting the hours of employees.

Ad

The same was further reported in July 2024 in an article by The Associated Press. The outlet even spoke about the same with Lawrence Cheng, who reportedly was then operating seven franchises of Wendy's all across Southern California.

Cheng revealed that he initially scheduled about a dozen workers during the afternoon shift at the stores. After the new law came into action, Cheng reduced the number of workers each shift to only seven. He additionally told the outlet:

Ad

"We kind of just cut where we can. I schedule one less person, and then I come in for that time that I didn’t schedule and I work that hour."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Juancarlos Chacon, an owner of nine Jersey Mike's stores in LA, claimed that they were cutting hours to remain in business. Chacon told The Associated Press that he had to raise the prices of items after the new law was passed. While enough customers were still coming in, orders of desserts and drinks had apparently reduced due to the price hike.

According to a June 2024 report by analytics firm Placer.ai, the raise in the minimum wage had further led to a decrease in foot traffic. This was primarily because of increased prices. As per the report, joints like Burger King, Wendy's, and McDonald's witnessed a foot traffic decline of 3.86%, 3.24%, and 2.5%, respectively.

Ad

Wendy's has not yet responded to the X post about the fast food chain offering $20 an hour wage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More