Wendy's x DC Universe set to release DC-inspired toys in Kids' meal: All we know so far

Wendy's has teamed up with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products for an exclusive DC Comics toy collection for their Kids' Meals for a limited time, according to an April 3, 2025, report by Food and Wine.

The toy collection will feature 18 mini figurines of the most popular DC Universe superheroes and supervillains in six collectible sets. While the collection is part of the Kid's Meals, Wendy's has assured older fans that they are welcome to collect them as well as part of a special offer.

Between April 14, 2025, to early June 2025, older fans will receive a free Wendy's Kids' Meal on the purchase of a premium combo meal, according to the press release shared by the fast-food chain on April 5, 2025.

"Don’t worry — this collaboration isn’t just for kids. Beginning April 14, with the purchase of a premium combo meal on the app or website, fans can receive a Free Wendy’s Kids’ Meal with the digital offer."

More about the Wendy's x DC Universe Collaboration

For the limited-time collaboration, each Wendy's Kid's Meal will come with one set of mini-figures from the DC Universe, sorted into six themed sets of three figurines each. These include some of DC's most popular characters, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern, The Joker, Harley Quinn, Lex Luthor, Aquaman, and Black Lightening and Artemis, amongst others.

A standard Kid's Meal includes a choice of a hamburger, a cheeseburger, or four-piece chicken nuggets along with a kid's drink and a choice of Jr Hot and Crispy Fires or Apple Bites. Customers can order the meal in-restaurant or online via the app and website.

The six sets of figurines are expected to be part of the Kid's Meals until early June (Image via Wendy's)

Older fans can also collect these limited edition DC figurines by placing an online for a premium combo meal via the Wendy's app or website, which will come with a free Kid's Meal including the collectible sets from April 14, 2025 orders.

A premium combo meal usually includes a premium sandwich, such as the Big Bacon Cheese Classic or the Asiago Ranch Chicken Club, among others, a choice of side, and a beverage. Prices may vary by choice of menu items. Customers should note that the free Kid's meal is only available via online orders.

According to the report by Food and Wine, the collaboration is set to hit stores nationwide just ahead of the release of the new Superman movie, much to the delight of DC fans. Set to be the first film in DC Universe's (DCU) Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, Superman (2025) is set to hit cinemas in the US on July 11, 2025.

Wendy's frequently partners with brands for limited-edition Kid's Meal toys, including Frosty Frights and a SpongeBob collaboration in 2024 for the show's 25th anniversary. With new Frosty swirls and customizations, the chain keeps fans excited for what’s next.

