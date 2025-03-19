How to get a Wendy’s Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for $1? March Madness deal explored

Wendy’s Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger is available for just $1 as part of a limited−time March Madness promotion. From March 17 through April 13, 2025, customers can buy the $1 Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger or a $1 Double Stack™ through Wendy’s app with any additional purchase. The deal coincides with Wendy’s role as the official Hamburger of March Madness, emphasizing its fresh, never-frozen beef.

The Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger includes a single fresh beef patty, while the Double Stack includes two patties. The promotion is app-exclusive, requiring users to download the Wendy’s app and register. Delivery partners like DoorDash and Uber Eats are also offering complimentary deals for fans during the tournament.

Details of the March Madness promotion: $1 Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger & Double Stack

Wendy’s app unlocks $1 Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for March Madness (Image via Wendy’s)

The $1 Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger and $1 Double Stack offers are valid at participating U.S. Wendy’s locations until April 13, 2025. Both deals require customers to make an additional purchase (e.g., fries, drink, or any other item) and redeem the offer via the Wendy’s app.

The Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger features Wendy’s signature square beef patty, Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, mayo, and tomato. Meanwhile, the Double Stack includes two beef patties with ketchup, mustard, pickles, American cheese, and onions.

The $1 Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger offer excludes substitutions and is not available for standalone purchases. Prices may be higher in Alaska, Hawaii, and California, or on third-party delivery platforms.

Wendy’s Rewards members do not earn points on the discounted burger but can accumulate points on full-price items.

How to redeem the $1 Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger

Wendy's Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger (Image via Wendy’s)

To claim the Cheeseburger:

Download the Wendy’s app and create an account. Add any item (e.g., nuggets, Frosty®) to your cart. Add the preferred burger at checkout. Complete your order for pickup or delivery.

The offer is limited to one discounted burger per transaction and cannot be combined with other promotions.

Delivery partner deals and discounts

Buy one and get one Double Stack™ Biggie Bag for free (Image via Wendy’s)

Wendy’s has partnered with third-party delivery services for March Madness:

DoorDash : DashPass subscribers get a free Son of Baconator® with a $20+ order (valid March 22–28 and April 4–8).

: DashPass subscribers get a free Son of Baconator® with a $20+ order (valid March 22–28 and April 4–8). Uber Eats : Buy one Double Stack™ Biggie Bag®, get one free (expires April 6).

: Buy one Double Stack™ Biggie Bag®, get one free (expires April 6). GrubHub: Free Baconator® with a $20+ purchase (March 19–24 and April 4–7).

These deals are subject to location availability and require no promo code when ordering through the apps.

Customization and menu pairing options

Modify the order to add fries, Coca-Cola, or a Frosty (Image via Wendy’s)

While the $1 Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger cannot be customized within the promo, customers can modify other items in their order. For example, pair the burger with Secret Recipe Fries, a Coca-Cola® drink, or a Frosty® dessert. The Double Stack™ can also be upgraded to a meal for an additional cost.

Quotes from Wendy’s and NCAA partners

Lindsay Radkoski, Wendy’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, stated in a press release on March 17, 2025:

"We're fueling fans who love basketball as much as they love Wendy's made fresh, hot, and juicy hamburgers."

NCAA commentator Ian Eagle endorsed the deal, by saying in the press release:

"If you want my call, Wendy's is the freshest hamburger in the game – their burgers are made just for you."

Wendy’s $1 Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger deal provides an affordable way to enjoy fresh beef during March Madness. Fans should download the app, check local participation, and act quickly before the promotion ends on April 13. With additional delivery partner discounts, the offer caters to both dine-in and at-home viewers of the tournament.

