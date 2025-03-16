How to get free fries at Wendy’s on St. Patrick’s Day? Deal explored

Free fries are available at Wendy’s on March 17, 2025, in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Customers can get free small fries when they spend at least $5 through the Wendy’s app or website. This promotion aligns with the chain’s Dublin, Ohio roots, dubbed the “luck of the Irish.” The offer coincides with Wendy’s limited-time Thin Mint Frosty, which was offered for free on National Girl Scout Day (March 12) after making any purchase.

Ad

Wendy’s continues its trend of holiday-themed promotions, leveraging app-exclusive deals to drive digital engagement. The Thin Mint Frosty, which blends mint chocolate swirls with vanilla or chocolate Frosty bases, remains available alongside the fries promotion.

The St. Patrick’s Day free fries offer requires a $5 app purchase

Get free fries on St. Patrick's Day at Wendy's (Image via Wendy's)

To claim the free fries on March 17, customers must order at least $5 through the Wendy’s app or website. The free small fries are automatically added to qualifying orders upon checkout.

Ad

This promotion is valid for one day only and excludes third-party delivery services like DoorDash or Uber Eats. Wendy’s encourages pairing the free fries with its Thin Mint Frosty, a mint-chocolate swirl treat inspired by Girl Scout Cookies, to create a festive St. Patrick’s Day combo.

How to access Wendy’s app-exclusive deals

Download the Wendy's app to access the promotions and earn rewards (Image via Wendy's)

Wendy’s requires customers to use its app or website (order.wendys.com) to access promotions like the free fries. Users must create an account to redeem offers. By doing so, they will also be able to unlock personalized deals and early access to new products.

Ad

The app’s rewards program allows points accumulation with every purchase; redeemable for discounts or free items. This digital-first approach helps Wendy’s track customer preferences and tailor future promotions.

National Girl Scout Day featured a free Thin Mint Frosty

On March 12, Wendy’s celebrated National Girl Scout Day by offering a free small Thin Mint Frosty with any purchase. The Frosty, launched on February 21, blends a crumbly, cookie butter-esque texture with either chocolate or vanilla Frosty bases.

Ad

Ad

Though the free Frosty deal expired on March 12, the Thin Mint Frosty remains available for purchase at participating locations. The treat pays homage to the iconic Girl Scout Cookies, a move Wendy’s has used before with its Cookie Frosty lineup.

Frosty swirls and fusions expand the menu

Wendy’s announced on March 6 that Frosty Swirls and Frosty Fusions will arrive later in 2025. Frosty Swirls allow customers to add flavored sauces (e.g., caramel, strawberry) to chocolate or vanilla Frosties. Meanwhile, Frosty Fusions incorporate mix-ins like candies or cookies for customized textures.

Ad

Ad

These innovations follow the success of limited-time offerings like the Thin Mint Frosty; reflecting Wendy’s focus on seasonal and interactive menu items.

Wendy’s holiday promotion strategy

Wendy's Halloween Boo! Books promotion (Image via Wendy's)

Wendy’s frequently ties promotions to holidays or cultural moments. Past examples include National French Fry Day (July 13) deals and Halloween Boo Books for kids. The free fries on St. Patrick’s Day and Thin Mint Frosty for National Girl Scout Day follow this pattern, aiming to boost foot traffic and app downloads.

Ad

Wendy’s St. Patrick’s Day free fries offer capitalizes on holiday themes while promoting app usage. Coupled with the Thin Mint Frosty and upcoming Frosty innovations, the chain continues to blend seasonal marketing with menu experimentation. As these limited-time deals drive traffic, Wendy’s reinforces its reputation for combining nostalgia with modern snacking trends.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback