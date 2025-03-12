Wendy's is elevating their iconic frosty lineup in a bigger and better way. The fast food chain recently introduced the launch of Frosty swirls and Frosty fusions, which will let the customers mix and match sauces, and toppings to tailor their frostys later this spring.

The food chain is here yet again, giving fans a sweet reason to celebrate. On March 12, 2025, for National Girl Scout Day, Wendy's is handing out free Thin Mints Frostys all day long.

All about the Wendy's Thin Mints Frosty

The Thin Mints Frosty is a special edition of the Girl Scout Thin Mints Cookies. Unlike the past seasonal flavors that were replaced by the classic Vanilla Frosty, the Thin Mints Frosty is a customizable treat that can be topped with Thin Mints cookie butter to either a chocolate or vanilla Frosty.

The newest innovation allows the customers to enjoy the rich, creamy flavors of the classic frosty along with the enjoyable crunch of Thin Mints cookie butter.

How to Get a Free Frosty on March 12

Celebrate National Girl Scout Day with free Frosties (Image via Getty)

On March 12, the brand is celebrating National Girl Scout Day by offering a free small Thin Mints Frosty to all customers who purchase the Wendy's app.

Moreover, the purchase requirement is minimal, allowing individuals to order anything from a small fry to a large meal, as they would still qualify for the free frosty.

A detailed guide to claim the free frosty

Here are the steps to follow:

1) Begin with downloading the app from the App Store or Google Play Store, followed by signing up for a free Rewards account if one is a new user. Any purchase can qualify whether it's a drink, fries, or a full meal.

2) Find the free Frosty deal in the offers section of the app, 'use in mobile order' if ordering online, and add a small Thin Mints Frosty to your order.

3) If individuals are ordering in person, select the 'use in restaurant' which will further generate a barcode. Show the barcode to the cashier before paying and avail the free frosty.

This promotion is valid only on March 12, 2025 at participating Wendy's locations.

The future of Wendy's Frosty Lineup

After the Thin Mints Frosty, the brand has more exciting plans for its frosty lineup. Later this spring, the food chain will introduce Frosty Swirls and Frosty Fusions. Both the launches can be customized with flavor add-ons to create a personalized dessert. Although the exact release dates or flavors are not announced yet, these offerings are said to uplift the dessert experience.

The Thin Mints Frosty experience is now made more interactive with the Frosty Adventure Game. After downloading the official app, individuals can play this digital game to experience the engaging gameplay.

Final thoughts

Girl Scouts spreading joy outside Wendy's! (Image via prnewswire.com)

On March 12, Wendy's is offering a free treat with any app purchase for a limited time. With new launches ahead, Wendy's is expanding its lineup with more exciting options. Frosty fans and Wendy’s lovers can enjoy this special giveaway on National Girl Scout Day!

