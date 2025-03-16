Dutch Bros releases 2 new drinks to celebrate St. Patrick's Day 2025: All you need to know

Dutch Bros has released two new exciting drinks to celebrate St. Patrick's Day 2025 - Emerald Rebel and Lucky Mint Shake. These drinks are available for a limited time with the festival being celebrated on March 17, 2025.

St. Patrick's Day is celebrated every year on March 17, the day of the death of Saint Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland. It is celebrated well in Ireland but also in various other countries, including the United States. Thus, many food and beverage brands come up with special offers and menus for the occasion.

The renowned drive-through coffee chain Dutch Bros has also introduced two new drinks for St. Patrick's Day.

Dutch Bros' 2 new drinks explored

The coffee-chain has introduced two new drinks, starting March 10. These are:

Emerald Rebel - This features the chain's popular energy drink Rebel. However, instead of its mint flavor, this drink mixes the energy drink with kiwi, blue raspberry and sweet cream. You can also have it without the energy drink with a lemonade or a soda instead.

Lucky Mint Shake - This is a shake with bold flavors of mint along with crumbled brownie pieces and Dutch Bros' signature soft top.

These drinks started on March 10, 2025, and will be available throughout St. Patrick's Day until supplies last. They are available at all of the chain's outlets.

Fans are excited to try these new drinks as they commented under Dutch Bros' Instagram post:

"Oh that lucky mint is going to EATTTT," wrote @t.f.f.n.y.

"I'm ready to be lucky & blessed," wrote @icycristina.

"The emerald rebel drink is really good with the blue raspberry popping bobx, just to let you know yall know," suggested @jaymi.sillyman.

Dutch Bros introduces Spring menu with return of some fan favorites

The coffee chain also recently brought back some fan favorite drinks for spring this year. Calling it the 'Spring Fever Dream', Dutch Bros introduced three drinks - Birthday Cake, Brownie Batter, and Poppin' Boba Hyperchrome.

The Birthday Cake drink features espresso mixed with a cupcake-flavored breve, topped with the signature soft top and finished with birthday sprinkles. It's available in both hot and iced variant.

The Brownie Batter mocha features a dark chocolate mocha that is topped with the signature soft top and finished with brownie pieces.

Meanwhile, the Poppin' Boba Hyperchrome features the chain's exclusive Rebel energy drink. The drink is mixed with orange, passionfruit, and pomegranate. Fans can add the classic Strawberry Poppin' Boba or Blue Raspberry Poppin' Boba to it.

Introducing these drinks, the company's Chief Marketing Officer, Tana Davila, said:

“The spring fever dream mixtape trio combines Dutch Bros’ love for music with our dedication to bringing exciting flavors to our customers. These drinks offer a variety of fun flavors and we couldn’t be more excited to share each one with our customers.”

These drinks will only available for the spring season this year until the supplies last.

McDonald's Shamrock Shake returns for St. Patrick's Day 2025

Last month, McDonald's also brought back its fan-favorite and St. Patrick's Day speciality - the Shamrock Shake. This features a vanilla soft serve that is blended with their Shamrock Shake mint syrup and topped with whipped cream.

McDonald's also brought back the popular character Uncle O'Grimacey to serve the Shamrock Shakes this year. The character's merchandise is also available at select outlets. Meanwhile, the Shamrock Shake will available from February 10 to March 23.

