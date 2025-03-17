Best March Madness 2025 food deals to grab right now

March Madness 2025 is here with college basketball at its peak. There are some exciting fixtures and brackets in store and so are brand deals and offerings.

March Madness brings with itself a craving for some delicious snacks and drinks as people engage in the college basketball frenzy. Things like pizzas, chips, dips, sodas, and more become more prominent. Hence, many food & beverage brands take the opportunity to provide some exciting offers and products.

Let's take some of the best offers for March Madness 2025 (via Delish):

Gopuff 40% off for March Madness 2025

The renowned consumer goods and food delivery company is offering a 40% discount on select chips and dips for the college basketball season. Some of the options included in the offer are Tostitos, Basically, and Siete.

Smashburger collaborates with delivery services

The renowned burger chain is collaborating with multiple delivery platforms to provide an exciting offer for the consumers for March Madness 2025. Smashburger's offer will be valid between March 19 and 24 and then again between March 28 and 31.

As per the offer, customers making a purchase of $30 or more will get $8 off on Smashburger.com, Uber Eats, and Grubhub. A purchase of $30 or more on DoorDash will see a $7.50 off while DashPass users will get $9 off.

Round Table Pizza's multiple offers

The pizza chain has divided its offers into three sections:

Customers can use the code RTP978 from March 16-20 to get 15% off on their dine-in or carryout orders.

From March 21-23, they can use the code RTP989 to get $5 off on dine-in, carryout or delivery orders worth $35 or more.

From March 27-31, customers can use the code RTP613 to get 16% off on dine-in, carryout or delivery orders.

Shake Shack's free best-voted burger

Shake Shack is giving its fans the opportunity to decide which burger they want in a giveaway during the March Madness 2025. Fans can vote for either the Chicken Shack or the Avocado Bacon Burger from March 12-15 on Shake Shack's app, Instagram handle or their outlets.

The winner will be announced on March 16. Fans can then get their hands on the winning burger for free on a purchase of $10 or more from March 16-26.

Buffalo's Cafe's wings offer

Between April 5 and 7, fans can get their hands on 12-piece boneless wings from Buffalo's Cafe for just $0.75 at participating locations.

Hurricane Grill & Wings' offer

From April 5-7, customers can get up to 10 boneless wings for just $0.99 from Hurricane Grill & Wings.

Grubhub/Seamless' weekly offers

There are plenty of offers from delivery services during the March Madness 2025, including Grubhub+, Amazon Prime, and more. Grubhub and Seamless are also bringing in exciting offers every week of the season:

March 19-24:

Customers can get a free Wendy's Baconator on orders worth $20 or above, a free Italian Cheese Bread from Little Caesar's on orders worth $25 or above, and $8 off at Chili's on orders worth $40 or above. Moreover, customers can get $30% off at Wawa on a spend of $25 between March 19 and 21.

March 22-25:

Get upto 25% off at 7-Eleven on a purchase of $25 or above.

March 26 to April 1:

Get a free chicken sandwich at Popeyes on a purchase of $15 or above from March 26-29.

Get $5 off at Jack in the Box on a purchase of $20 or more from March 26 to April 1.

Get $4 off at Starbucks on orders worth $20 or more from March 26-31.

Get $5 off at Taco Bell on orders worth $15 or more that contain Cantina Caliente Chicken Soft Taco from March 27-30.

Get BOGO wings at Buffalo Wild Wings on orders worth $25 or more from March 29-31.

April 4-7:

Get BOGO in the Regular Favorite Menu Category at Jimmy John's on orders worth $20 or more from April 4-7.

Get a free Baconator at Wendy's on orders worth $20 or above from April 4-7.

There are certainly loads of offers available during March Madness 2025 from some of the fan-favorite chains and restaurants. Check out their official websites, apps or social media channels for further details.

