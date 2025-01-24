Smashburger launches 9 new menu items: Products, availability, and more details explored

Smashburger has revamped its menu with nine new items and updates to fan-favorite dishes. Launched nationwide, as per Allrecipes reports, these additions emphasize fresh ingredients and creative combinations. The updated menu features a mix of all-new creations and enhanced recipes for existing items. It provides customers with bold flavors and innovative takes on classic dishes.

According to Smashburger's Chief Marketing Officer, Thomas Prather, the changes reflect a streamlined approach to their menu, prioritizing burgers and related sides to deliver a more focused dining experience.

New Smashburger options for all tastes

The latest Smashburger menu highlights several new burgers catering to various flavor preferences. The All-American Smash combines certified Angus beef with classic toppings like American cheese, red onions, pickles, mustard, and ketchup, served on a butter-toasted bun. For those who enjoy a smoky twist, the Bacon Stack Smash features applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo atop Angus beef.

For a healthier alternative, the Chicken Smash Burger offers a ground chicken patty marinated with garlic olive oil seasoning, paired with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Fans of spicy food might gravitate toward the Spicy Jalapeño Smash, which comes with grilled jalapeños, chipotle ranch, pepper jack cheese, and a spicy chipotle bun.

Crispy chicken sandwiches and sides

The Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich claims to take Nashville hot chicken to another level. This sandwich features crispy tenders seasoned with a fiery spice blend, complemented by pickles and mayo on a butter-toasted bun. Additionally, the Scorchin' Hot Fries and Scorchin' Hot Tots are served with a cooling ranch dip.

Smashburger's updated side offerings also include Crispy Brussels Sprouts, now quartered and tossed in herb butter, and Sweet Potato Fries, now waffle cut for added texture. These new changes aim to enhance the flavor and presentation of the sides.

Dessert offerings take the spotlight

Two new milkshakes have joined the Smashburger menu, featuring indulgent flavors crafted with Häagen-Dazs ice cream. The Peanut Butter Cookie Shake includes Nutter Butter cookie pieces blended into a creamy base. On the other hand, the Salted Caramel Shake comes with a sweet and savory balance.

Fan-favorite menu updates

Several other items have also received updates. The BBQ Bacon Smash now boasts crispy fried onion toppings instead of the previous onion ring, adding a crunchier texture. The Truffle Mushroom Smash features a new house-made truffle mayo sauce for a richer flavor. Chicken Tenders have been revamped to be larger and juicier, offering a more satisfying option for customers seeking classic comfort food.

Availability and where to try

The new Smashburger menu is now available at participating locations across the United States, as per Allrecipes. These items will remain part of the menu for the foreseeable future, giving customers ample opportunity to explore the revamped offerings. Thomas Prather explained the motivation behind the changes in a statement to Allrecipes, saying:

“We simplified the menu and became more intentional with each recipe and ingredient, focusing on what we do best—smash burgers.”

With the introduction of nine new items, updates to existing favorites, and enhancing its menu with innovative recipes and fresh ingredients, Smashburger aims to attract both loyal customers and new diners.

