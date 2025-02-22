Jersey Mike's introduces Mike's Hot Honey to its customizations menu: All you need to know

Jersey Mike's recently announced twist to its customization menu, Mike's Hot Honey—Extra Hot, is sparking excitement among sandwich enthusiasts. Known for its fresh and flavourful sandwiches, the sub chain is now offering the fan-favorite sauce as a customization option for any of its Jersey Mike's subs.

Ad

Launched on February 17, 2025, this collaboration offers a blend of syrupy sweetness and peppery heat to elevate the sandwich experience to the next level. The added twist of complexity is here to treat the adventurous eaters. This partnership brings together Jersey Mike's signature subs with Mike's Hot Honey, a spicy-sweet condiment that has gained a major following over time.

The collaboration introduces a playful twist to the chain's already beloved sandwiches, offering customers a new and bold option for their meal for those looking to try something new.

Ad

Mike's Hot Honey brings the heat on Jersey Mike's menu

Mike's Hot Honey is a unique mix of flavors projecting the sweetness of pure honey with a spicy kick of infused chilly peppers. The sauce has gained popularity amongst the foodie community, as it appeared in the What's Hot 2025 Culinary Forecast from the National Restaurant Association.

After serving collaborations with leading food chains, the hot honey has now found a home at Jersey Mike's restaurant chains since February 17, 2025.

Ad

Mike's Hot Honey is an additional topping at Jersey Mike's for savory subs, wings, and beyond for just 75 cents. Whether one opts for the classic Italian sandwiches, the smoky meats, or even a veggie sub, the sauce will add a sharp contrast with each bite.

The extra Hot Honey pairs perfectly with hefty Jersey sandwiches like the club sub, loaded with ham, bacon, and turkey. The condiment's sweet, chilly kick cuts through the meaty goodness, creating a burst of flavor.

Ad

A bold new condiment for Jersey Mike's sandwich lovers

Ad

The sandwich chain is known for serving their admirers a variety of fresh toppings and sauces, making the extra hot honey a perfect match. The honey flavoring seems to fit well in the classic lineup of sandwiches and assortments.

Even though the early reviews of the newest menu addition have been buzzing, few reviewers recommend devouring the sandwich freshly made in the restaurant for that needed crunch.

Mike's extra hot honey is available nationwide as a topping for any sub at Jersey Mikes's - Source: Getty

The restaurant chain's addition of extra hot honey is a refreshing yet exciting step forward in the sandwich customization game. Offering pleasant notes of flavor profiles, this new condiment will surely satisfy the spicy cravings of the existing deliciousness.

By introducing limited-edition sauces, the sub-chain continues to provide a personalized dining experience that can be tailored to individual tastes. So, on the next visit to Jersey's sub, consider trying out the newest condiment inclusion and experience the sandwiches in a whole new light.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback