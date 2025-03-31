How to get free onion rings at Burger King? Limited-time offer explored

Burger King is giving away a portion of onion rings for free on April Fool's Day, i.e., April 1, 2025. Customers can enjoy the delicious side with an online purchase through the company's app or website.

Burger King is known to consistently bring exciting offers and giveaways for its fans and customers. It also introduces exciting products like the One Piece-themed menu and more. The chain is now bringing back one of its most popular offers on onion rings.

BK's onion rings are arguably one of the best in the major fast-food market, and customers can get them for free on April Fool's Day.

Burger King's free onion rings offer explored

On April 1, 2025, customers can get free onion rings of any size at Burger King on a purchase of $1 or more. This offer is only valid for the BK Royal Perks members on online orders through the chain's app or website.

A medium-sized portion of onion rings at BK generally costs $3.89 (price may vary at different locations). Hence, getting them for free is an excellent offer. Interested individuals, who are not Royal Perks members yet, can still sign up for it and avail the offer. Along with that, they can also benefit from other perks, offers, and more.

These onion rings work well with their whoppers, sandwiches, or wraps, and can be completed with a drink to make a delicious meal. They are perfectly seasoned and very crispy.

Notably, Burger King also released the same offer on St. Patrick's Day on March 17, 2025.

Burger King recently released limited-time items

The fast-food chain recently released two products that have garnered huge excitement. It introduced a new Steakhouse burger and brought back its Jalapeno Cheddar Bites.

Steakhouse Burger

This burger was created by suggestions from fans through the Million Dollar Whopper Contest and comments on social media. This features the beef patty with A.1 sauce, bacon, Swiss cheese, crispy onions, peppercorn aioli, lettuce, and tomato all inside a nice toasted bun.

Introducing the product, Burger King US&C's Vice President of Brand Marketing and Culinary, Christy Skylis, said:

“We are constantly listening to our Guests to learn how they want to customize America’s Favorite Burger, which is why we’re so excited about the new Steakhouse Bacon Whopper.”

She added:

“This creation is the result of our passionate Guests and Whopper lovers, and we look forward to bringing even more Guest created and inspired creations to our menu later this year and in the future – so keep the great ideas coming!”

The Steakhouse Burger was launched on March 6, 2025, and is available for a limited time only.

Jalapeno Cheddar Bites

BK also brought back Jalapeno Cheddar Bites earlier this month. These were first introduced in 2020 but were later discontinued in 2022. They have now returned for a limited period only.

These Jalapeno Cheddar Bites feature a fried breaded coating with a filling of gooey cheddar cheese with finely-diced jalapenos for an extra spice kick. The four-piece pack costs $1.69 while an eight-piece pack costs $2.69. They were also introduced on March 6, 2025, and are available for a limited time.

Burger King continues to either introduce new ones or bring back fan-favorite items for its customers. For further details, stay up to date with its social media pages or the website.

