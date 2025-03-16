How to get free onion rings at Burger King? St. Patrick’s Day deal explored

Burger King is giving away free onion rings on St. Patrick's Day 2025, i.e., March 17. Customers can enjoy this offer online through the chain's app.

Founded in 1953 as Insta-Burger King in Florida, US, Burger King has gone on to become one of the most popular chains in the world. It is known for its burgers, fries and other sides. It is also known to consistently provide exciting offers for its fans.

The chain has now introduced a new offer for St. Patrick's Day 2025.

Burger King's free onion rings offer explored

On March 17, 2025, fans can get a portion of onion rings of any size free while purchasing through Burger King. Customers just need to make a purchase worth $1 to get free onion rings of any size on the chain's app. However, this offer is only available for BK Royal Perks members.

Interested individuals can download the company's app or visit their website to sign up to become a Royal Perks member. They can then not only avail the free onion rings offer but also various other offers and perks available for members.

Generally, a medium portion of BK's onion rings cost around $3.89 (varies across locations). Hence, this offer of a free portion is exciting and one not to be missed.

While Burger King is known for its burgers, its fries and onion rings are also quite beloved. The onion rings are really crispy and well seasoned to provide a delicious accompaniment to a burger or a wrap.

Burger King recently marked Daylight Savings with free items for a week

To mark the start of Daylight Savings in the United States, the fast-food chain gave away one item for free on a minimum purchase from March 9 to March 15, 2025. Customers could make a purchase of $1 to $3.14 (to celebrate pi day on March 14) and get a free item for the day.

The list included:

Sunday, March 9: Free Croissan’wich (bacon or sausage) with a $1+ purchase.

Monday, March 10: Free 4-piece Churro Fries with a $1+ purchase.

Tuesday, March 11: Free medium iced coffee with a $1+ purchase.

Wednesday, March 12: Free 5-piece French Toast Sticks with a $1+ purchase.

Thursday, March 13: Free Large Hash Browns with a $1+ purchase.

Friday, March 14 (Pi Day): Free Hershey’s Sundae Pie with a $3.14+ purchase.

Saturday, March 15: Free Sausage Biscuit with a $1+ purchase.

This offer was also only valid for Royal Perks members through BK's app or website.

Burger King brought back Jalapeno Cheddar Bites

In another exciting news from the sides menu, the renowned chain recently announced the return of Jalapeno Cheddar Bites. The little cheesy bites were a fan favorite when first introduced around 2020 and are now back on the menu.

These feature gooey Cheddar cheese mixed with chopped jalapeno peppers all inside a crispy breaded coating. They are gooey, cheesy and spicy all in one. Announcing their return, BK wrote (via Eat This Not That!):

"Beginning March 6, guests can enjoy the delicious taste of gooey cheddar cheese with a kick of jalapeño heat, all covered in a light, crispy coating at a recommended price of $1.69 for 4 pieces and $2.69 for 8 piece."

These Jalapeno Cheddar Bites are part of their Fiery menu that also features Fiery Chicken Fries and Fiery Royal Chicken Sandwich.

