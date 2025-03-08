Burger King is offering several menu items for free this week: All you need to know about the Daylight Savings deal

The Daylight Savings deal from Burger King offers free breakfast items daily from March 9 to March 15, 2025. It is to mark the start of Daylight Savings in the U.S.

Available exclusively to Royal Perks members via the BK app or website, the promotion includes a free Croissan’wich, Churro Fries, medium iced coffee, French Toast Sticks, Large Hash Browns, Hershey’s Sundae Pie, and Sausage Biscuit with qualifying purchases on different days.

The freebies require a minimum spend ranging from $1 to $3.14 (for Pi Day) and are available during breakfast hours as per People, except the Hershey’s Pie, which is valid all day on March 14 till supplies last. The deal of Daylight Savings aligns with Burger King’s broader March promotions, including $3 Croissan’wich and a small coffee, starting March 24.

Daylight Savings deal: Daily free item breakdown

The deal includes items from the sides, sweets, drinks, and the breakfast section (Image via Burger King)

The Daylight Savings deal rotates offers each day. They include:

Sunday, March 9 : Free Croissan’wich (bacon or sausage) with a $1+ purchase.

: Free Croissan’wich (bacon or sausage) with a $1+ purchase. Monday, March 10 : Free 4-piece Churro Fries with a $1+ purchase.

: Free 4-piece Churro Fries with a $1+ purchase. Tuesday, March 11 : Free medium iced coffee with a $1+ purchase.

: Free medium iced coffee with a $1+ purchase. Wednesday, March 12 : Free 5-piece French Toast Sticks with a $1+ purchase.

: Free 5-piece French Toast Sticks with a $1+ purchase. Thursday, March 13 : Free Large Hash Browns with a $1+ purchase.

: Free Large Hash Browns with a $1+ purchase. Friday, March 14 (Pi Day) : Free Hershey’s Sundae Pie with a $3.14+ purchase.

: Free Hershey’s Sundae Pie with a $3.14+ purchase. Saturday, March 15: Free Sausage Biscuit with a $1+ purchase.

All items are available during breakfast hours, except the Pi Day offer, which runs all day.

How to redeem the Daylight Savings Deal

One must be a member of the BK loyalty program to enjoy the offer (Image via Burger King)

To access the Daylight Savings deal, users must:

Join Royal Perks: Burger King’s free loyalty program. Order via App/Website: Deals are listed under the “Offers” tab in the BK app or on bk.com. Activate Each Offer: Select the daily deal before placing an order. Meet Minimum Spend: Purchase requirements vary by day ($1–$3.14).

Each offer is limited to one redemption per Royal Perks account.

Competitor seasonal promotions

Starbucks and Dunkin' have also released new drinks for their spring menu (Image via Starbucks & Dunkin')

While Burger King’s Daylight Savings deal focuses on breakfast, chains like Dunkin’ and Starbucks are rolling out spring-themed drinks:

Dunkin’ : Revived Pistachio Coffee and Dunkalatte (a coffee latte).

: Revived Pistachio Coffee and Dunkalatte (a coffee latte). Starbucks: Launched Iced Cherry Chai and brought back lavender-infused beverages.

These promotions coincide with Daylight Savings but target afternoon/evening dayparts, contrasting with Burger King’s morning-centric freebies.

Burger King’s Daylight Savings deal leverages time-sensitive freebies to drive app engagement and customer traffic during a period of seasonal adjustment. By tying offers to mornings after the time change and Pi Day, the campaign balances practicality with playful marketing.

As competitors focus on seasonal flavors, Burger King positions itself as a budget-friendly breakfast destination, reinforcing loyalty through its Royal Perks program.

For terms and participation details, visit bk.com.

