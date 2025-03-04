Best food deals to grab for Mardi Gras 2025

Mardi Gras 2025 is upon us, and many restaurants are offering exciting deals and items to celebrate the occasion. These dishes provide a fantastic way to welcome the Lent season in 2025.

Mardi Gras, French for "Fat Tuesday," is typically celebrated before Lent begins. It is particularly popular in New Orleans, where people indulge in their favorite foods just before giving them up for fasting during Lent.

To honor the festival, many restaurants and food chains have come up with exclusive offers and menu items. Let's take a look at some of the best ones:

Popeyes' Mardi Gras 2025 offer

On Mardi Gras 2025, March 4, Popeyes will extend its Happy Hour prices. Customers can enjoy deals starting at just $2 for the entire day.

Additionally, the fast-food chain has been selling its sandwiches for just $4 from February 25 to March 3 in anticipation of the festivities. These offers are valid only on the Popeyes website, app, or in their outlets.

Applebee's new menu

The casual dining restaurant has recently added new dishes to its Big Easy menu. It features a selection of fan-favorite Bourbon Street dishes, along with two newcomers: Bourbon Street Chicken & Andouille Sausage Penne and Blackened Shrimp & Andouille Sausage Penne.

The Big Easy menu also includes Bourbon Street Chicken & Shrimp, Bourbon Street Mushroom Swiss Burger, and Bourbon Street Steak, but these options are available for a limited time only.

Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts

The renowned doughnut chain will be offering one free Original Glazed doughnut to customers who visit their outlets with Mardi Gras beads on March 4. Customers don't need to purchase any other item to avail of this offer.

Logan's Roadhouse new Cajun-inspired menu

The American chain, famous for its steaks and southern cuisine, introduced a new Cajun-inspired menu on February 24.

This new menu features 12 additional dishes! Some of these include Cajun Seafood Dip, Beer-Battered Onion Rings, Cedar Plank Salmon, Shrimp Stacked Trout, Lemon Pepper Trout, Coconut Shrimp Dinner, Blackened Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo, Roadhouse Gumbo, and Key Lime Cheesecake. It also offers drinks like Espresso Martini and Rodeo Tea.

La Madeleine's new menu

The restaurant chain recently unveiled a new menu that will be available during Mardi Gras 2025. It includes Sausage Pouchette, Jambalaya, and Cajun-Spiced Shrimp Baguette Sandwiches.

Shipley Do-Nuts' mini beignets

The doughnut chain introduced a new item to its menu earlier this year to celebrate the Mardi Gras season: Mini Beignets. These small yeast doughs are fried, coated in sugar, and served warm. They come in packs of four for $2, twelve for $5, and twenty-four for $10 at their outlets.

They are available for a limited time only until April 2025.

Some Lent offerings from other restaurants

Lent will commence just after Mardi Gras in 2025, running from March 5 to April 17. To celebrate the festival, some restaurants have either introduced new menu items or brought back previous favorites.

Whataburger is reintroducing the Whatacatch Sandwich and Whatacatch Platter for a limited time. They will be available from March 4 to March 21.

Meanwhile, Long John Silver's has launched new shrimp items for Lent 2025, including a new Coconut Butterfly Shrimp, which will be part of various options of its shrimp baskets.

