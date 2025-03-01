Logan’s Roadhouse introduces new Cajun-Inspired menu: Items, availability, and more details explored

Logan's Roadhouse, a Southern-inspired eatery, has launched an exciting Cajun-inspired menu. The much-loved American chain known for its smoky steaks and southern comfort food is introduced to its menu by February 24, 2025.

Logan's Roadhouse offers bold, zesty southern flavors in a vibrant dining experience. Their seasonal Cajun menu blends Cajun cuisine with southern roots, featuring hearty spices and a seafood feast.

Logan's Roadhouse brings the new seasonal cajun-inspired menu

The Logan's Roadhouse has launched 12 seasonal menu items, highlighting the elements of Cajun cuisine:

Cheesy Cajun seafood dip:

The cajun seafood dip is a versatile menu item that combines creamy queso with fresh crab, okra, shrimp, and cheddar cheese. The rich dip is topped with green spring onions and served with in-house tortilla chips for dipping. The seafood dip makes a perfect appetizer to start the meal.

Beer-Battered Onion Rings:

The diner brings southern favorites to the limelight with beer-battered onion rings. These hand-coated onion rings are further dipped in the millet batter giving them an added crispy and light texture. The sweetness of the onion accompanied by the crispy batter provides the needed flavor.

Shrimp Stacked Trout:

The shrimp-stacked trout is a classic Southern entree featuring a trout fillet seasoned with zesty lemon and further grilled to perfection. The fillet is then topped with a fresh batch of grilled shrimp. A drizzle of lemon butter sauce finishes the savory flavor.

Lemon Pepper Trout:

A light lemon pepper trout fillet is seasoned with tangy and sharp flavors from the lemon pepper. The fish is grilled and topped on a heap of cheesy rice for a clean taste.

Blackened Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo:

Gumbo is a famous Cajun dish, making a unique move in Logan's Roadhouse menu. Blackened Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo is a savory stew made with a rich blend of shrimp, okra, and crab. The blackened shrimp adds a smoky and spicy flavor to the savory stew.

Cedar Plank Salmon:

The cedar plank salmon features a salmon marinated in a sweet and spicy sauce that adds to the natural richness of the fish. The salmon is specifically grilled on cedar wood to infuse the fish with a smoky taste. The dish can be served with a choice of sides.

Coconut Shrimp Dinner:

For those who prefer a little sweetness, then this coconut shrimp dinner could be on the list. The dish features coconut shrimp along with a sweet and spicy tangy sauce. The shrimp is coated in a light and crispy batter that pairs well with the dipping sauce.

Three-Cheese Bacon Mac:

The three cheese bacon mac is the ultimate cozy food with a blend of cheddar, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese. The mac and cheese is then topped with crispy bacon and bread crumbs for that added texture. This comforting pasta dish can be paired as an entree with a variety of meals.

Key Lime Cheesecake:

A key lime cheesecake dessert that serves all sweet, tart, and creamy. This cheesecake is piled on top of a graham cracker crust to balance out the flavors. The bright key lime flavor makes this cheesecake a refreshing treat.

Espresso Martini:

The Espresso Martini is a coffee-based cocktail ideal for espresso lovers. The deep flavors of espresso are complemented by the smoothness of tequila and vodka, making a bold and energizing drink.

Rodeo Tea:

The rodeo tea is an elevated version of the Logan's Roadhouse classic Long Island ice tea. This drink includes Mr. Boston’s Amaretto, along with the splash of Coke, and then finally topped with a lemon wedge or cherry. The nutty sweet flavor of the Rodeo tea is perfect for those who prefer a fun and bold drink.

The Perfect Pear:

A refreshing fruit drink prepared with a mix of pineapple juice, pear, along with a splash of lemon and lime. The drink is then finally finished with some Red Bull for an extra boost of energy.

Logan's Roadhouse's new cajun-inspired menu brings a versatile lineup of dishes. From the Blackened shrimp and sausage gumbo to the rich Cedar plank salmon, the menu is packed with bold and smoky flavors. Complement the newest dishes along with the refreshing cocktails to fully indulge in the limited-time Southern experience.

