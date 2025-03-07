7-Eleven to offer several menu items for $3.14 on Pi Day: Deals explored

7-Eleven is celebrating Pi Day on March 14, 2025, with $3.14 deals on pizzas, quesadillas, and chicken tender boxes at participating locations. The limited-time offers include whole pizzas like the Ultimate Pepperoni or the new Supreme, savory Laredo Taco Company quesadillas, and Raise the Roost Chicken Tender Boxes. The promotion aims to provide “craveable food at a fantastic value,” extending beyond pizza to include multiple menu items.

Customers can also enter a daily $5,000 giveaway via the 7-Eleven or Speedway apps, with entries earned through purchases or fuel stops. Loyalty members (7Rewards and Speedy Rewards) gain additional perks, such as app-exclusive discounts. The deals are valid only on March 14 at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores.

7-Eleven $3.14 Pi Day menu highlights

Beyond Pizza: Pi Day Surprises at the convenience store chain (Image via 7-Eleven)

7-Eleven’s Pi Day 2025 promotion features three discounted items:

Whole Pizzas: Available for delivery or in-store pickup. It includes options of Ultimate Pepperoni and the new Supreme (topped with sausage, peppers, onions, and mushrooms).

Quesadillas: Laredo Taco Company offers cheese, chicken, or beef fajita quesadillas with fresh vegetables and melted cheese.

Chicken Tender Boxes: Raise the Roost serves a three-tender combo with a biscuit and dipping sauce.

All deals require purchase on March 14 and are exclusive to participating locations.

Senior Vice President of Fresh Foods at 7-Eleven, Inc., Brandon Brown, has emphasized the promotion’s accessibility, saying:

"At 7-Eleven, we're bringing more to the table this Pi Day by expanding our celebration to include our restaurants, offering even more ways to enjoy craveable food at a fantastic value.

With $3.14 deals on a variety of menu items, customers can grab a slice, a snack, or a satisfying meal — no matter where they choose to celebrate."

App-exclusive giveaways and rewards

Get a chance to win $5,000 daily when shopping with 7Rewards & Speedy Rewards (Image via 7-Eleven)

The 7-Eleven and Speedway apps host a daily $5,000 prize draw. Users earn entries by scanning receipts for qualifying purchases, including Slurpee drinks, Big Bite hot dogs, or fuel. Loyalty members receive extra entries, enhancing their chances to win.

Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at 7-Eleven, Inc., Marissa Jarratt, said in this regard:

“Unlike a traditional sweepstakes that has a few grand prize winners, we’re spreading the winnings and giving out $5,000 to one lucky customer per day, every day, for the whole year – because who wouldn’t love turning a snack run into cash?”

Terms, participating brands, and loyalty perks

Beef and chicken quesadillas at Laredo Taco Company® (Image via Stripes Stores)

The aforementioned deals vary by brand:

Pizzas : Valid at 7-Eleven, Speedy Café, and via 7NOW delivery.

: Valid at 7-Eleven, Speedy Café, and via 7NOW delivery. Quesadillas : Exclusive to Laredo Taco Company locations.

: Exclusive to Laredo Taco Company locations. Chicken Tender Boxes: Available at Raise the Roost.

Taxes apply, and discounts cannot be combined with other offers. The loyalty program by the convenience store chain, with over 80 million members, provides points redeemable for future purchases.

The origin and significance of Pi Day

Pi Day’s March 14 date corresponds to the first three digits of the mathematical constant π (3.14), which represents the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.

The celebration began in 1988 at San Francisco’s Exploratorium, where physicist Larry Shaw organized a playful tribute involving circular marches and pie-eating. Over time, the day evolved into a global nod to mathematics, marked by activities like pi recitation contests and educational events.

In 2009, the US House of Representatives formally recognized Pi Day as a national holiday, cementing its cultural relevance.

While 7-Eleven’s $3.14 deals lean into the date’s numerical pun, the day itself honors π’s role in fields like engineering, physics, and computer science.

7-Eleven’s Pi Day event blends affordability with variety, targeting both food enthusiasts and bargain hunters. By expanding beyond pizza to include quesadillas and chicken tenders, the chain underscores its diverse menu offerings. Coupled with app-based giveaways and loyalty rewards, the promotion makes March 14 a date for hot deals and potential windfalls.

