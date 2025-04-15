Prime Video turns off comments to 'Another Simple Favor' trailer on YouTube amid Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni drama

The trailer for Another Simple Favor, starring Blake Lively, was released on YouTube on April 14, 2025. The black comedy mystery film will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting May 1.

Ad

The newly released trailer, shared through the streaming platform’s official YouTube channel, made headlines after its comments section was disabled, preventing viewers from sharing their reactions.

In contrast, this was not the case on Instagram, where Prime Video also shared the trailer of Blake Lively’s upcoming film. Notably, netizens were spotted expressing their excitement for the upcoming film, alongside a few others saying that they were not interested in watching it.

Ad

Trending

Ad

This isn't the first time the YouTube comments were disabled. The same thing happened when Another Simple Favor’s teaser trailer was released on February 26, 2025. While Prime Video’s action has been criticized on various social media platforms, a response is currently awaited from the platform.

As per a report by Daily Mail on Monday, April 14, Amazon MGM Studios reportedly decided to turn off the comments section as part of protecting Blake Lively from any kind of online criticism, considering that she has been involved in a legal battle with Justin Baldoni since December last year.

Ad

Ad

The problems between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni started with the former accusing Baldoni of s*xual harassment alongside multiple other charges in a lawsuit in December 2024, as per Page Six. Apart from Baldoni, the lawsuit included the names of Justin’s crisis manager, Melissa Nathan, publicist Jennifer Abel, and the producer of It Ends With Us, Wayfarer Studios.

Blake alleged in the legal documents that Justin attempted to destroy her public image and s*xually harassed her on the set of It Ends With Us. In response, Justin dismissed the allegations and filed a countersuit against Blake and Ryan Reynolds, as stated by People magazine. The duo’s cases are scheduled to go on trial in March next year.

Ad

Blake Lively reunites with Anna Kendrick for a photocall in London

The Green Lantern star was trending for another reason after she appeared at the premiere of Another Simple Favor at the SXSW. Lively’s co-star, Anna Kendrick, was also spotted at the event, and when questioned about her experience of collaborating with Blake, Anna walked away after saying:

“Oh, you know…”

Ad

However, Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively were spotted together for another time in London as they went for a photocall. According to Page Six, the latter was seen in a black outfit featuring gold trim, and completed the look with a black skirt and boots. On the other hand, Anna appeared in a red vest with a skirt of the same color.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although Anna has not addressed the reasons behind walking away in the middle of the interview at SXSW, Another Simple Favor will mark her other collaboration with Blake, as it is a sequel to the 2018 film, A Simple Favor.

Directed by Paul Feig, the main premise of Another Simple Favor will be set during the wedding of Emily Nelson, played by Blake, on the island of Capri, Italy. The film features other popular faces, such as Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, and Elizabeth Perkins, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More