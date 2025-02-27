“This is my white lotus” — Fans hyped as trailer drops for ‘A Simple Favor’ sequel ‘Another Simple Favor’ starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively

The 2018 black comedy mystery film A Simple Favor's sequel, Another Simple Favor is officially underway. The teaser trailer of the sequel was released on February 26, which made fans excited. It is directed by Paul Feig and written by Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis.

The film stars Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, and Ian Ho, among others.

According to Cosmoplitan's report, the movie will premiere at the South by Southwest Film & TV Festival (SXSW) on March 7, and will be released on Prime Video on May 1.

The sequel follows the first movie, A Simple Favor. In the teaser, Blake Lively's character, Emily Nelson, invites Anna Kendrick's character, Stephanie Smothers, to her wedding in Italy. The teaser trailer is also uploaded on X by the account @PopBase.

One netizen (@j0hnmorgan) praised A Simple Favor by comparing it to the hit HBO black comedy-drama series The White Lotus. They wrote:

"Full body chills. This is my white lotus."

Netizens complimented the first movie, A Simple Favor, hoping the sequel would live up to it. One netizen (@MoviesGOAT) claimed the first movie was like a combination of Mean Girls and Law and Order.

"To be honest the first one has a great re-watch factor I can literally play it once a month and it’s very fun, hopefully this one is just as good," a netizen wrote on X.

"The first one was actually good and plus they both baddd I still know why they decided to put it on streaming before a theatrical release, the first one made like over 3x the amount it took to make it," another netizen wrote.

"A deeply confused movie that feels like a mash-up of Mean Girls and an episode of Law and Order," another netizen wrote on X.

Some netizens were reminded of the interview of Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, in which Kendrick jokingly made fun of Lively. One netizen (@taylamay222) wondered why the movie would be released amid Lively and Justin Baldoni's ongoing lawsuit and asked if this was a marketing strategy since the actress is all over the news now.

"I just keep thinking of one of the interviews with Anna and Blake where Anna’s like 'oh muffin it’s so hard being youuu,'" a netizen wrote.

"Seriously, what is with blake's hair and i just remembered their vid where anna kendrick just silenced her," another netizen wrote on X.

"Did they originally plan to release this during this time? or was it intentional because blake lively's name is all over the internet...?" a netizen wrote on X.

More details on the comedy-mystery film A Simple Favor

CinemaCon 2018 - Lionsgate Invites You To An Exclusive Presentation Highlighting Its 2018 Summer And Beyond (Image via Getty)

In an interview with BuzzFeed in September 2018, the two actresses discussed their characters in A Simple Favor. Anna Kendrick shared it was difficult for her to show her character, Stephanie Smothers's vulnerable human side, as she hid that side by putting on a facade in the movie.

"I’m so controlling, and all these things that women aren’t supposed to be. Honestly, it was really challenging to try to make her human — to make that show through the cracks of the incredibly irritating facade that she puts on," she said.

Blake Lively shared in the interview that since she played an upper-class woman in Gossip Girl for years, she wanted Emily Nelson, who is also an upper-class woman, to have a different vibe. She stated:

"I guess, you know, I was on a TV show for six years where I played a girl from the Upper East Side who wore lots of pretty clothes, and so this was a fashion woman who works on the Upper East Side. I wanted it to be a very different look and vibe than that, so that’s one of the reasons why I ended up in men’s suits."

According to BoxOffice Mojo's report, A Simple Favor grossed over $53 million in the U.S. and Canada. The movie earned more than $97 million worldwide.

Fans can watch A Simple Favor's sequel, Another Simple Favor, from May 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

