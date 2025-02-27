"Everything she did, she did 200%" — Blake Lively pays tribute to her “Gossip Girl” costar Michelle Trachtenberg who died at 39

On February 27, 2025, American actress Blake Lively took to Instagram to pay tribute to her Gossip Girl costar, Michelle Christine Trachtenberg, following the actress's untimely passing at 39.

Ad

In her post, Blake Lively described Trachtenberg as a force of nature, stating that her presence was nothing short of electrifying —

"She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200% ," Lively wrote.

Her statement followed widespread reports of Trachtenberg's sudden passing, quickly spreading across the internet. According to the New York Post, the actress was found "unresponsive" by her mother at home.

Ad

Trending

Here's a riveting new look at Apple's new medical drama: CLICK HERE

Blake Lively reflects on the untimely demise of her costar Michelle Trachtenberg, who died at 39

Lively paid tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg (Image via Instagram/@blakelively)

On Thursday, February 27, 2025, American actress Blake Lively took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of her Gossip Girl costar, Michelle Trachtenberg, from the set of the iconic series. In her post, Lively revealed that this was the day she first met Trachtenberg.

Ad

The image, offering a broader view of Trachtenberg in her beloved role as Georgina Sparks, captures a moment where she converses with Blake Lively, who portrayed Serena van der Woodsen.

Reflecting on Trachtenberg's career and work ethic, Lively praised her dedication, noting that she sincerely cared about her craft and was profoundly passionate about her work —

"She laughed the fullest at someone's joke, she faced authority head on when she felt something was wrong, she cared deeply about her work, she was proud to be a part of this community and industry as painful as it could be sometimes, she was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctly herself," Lively wrote.

Ad

Ad

Further reflecting on Michelle Trachtenberg's personality, Blake Lively shared that the late actress was known for always wearing a signature "caramel" lip gloss. She also emphasized Trachtenberg's thoughtful nature, noting that she always strived to create a positive and welcoming experience for those around her -

"And she always had yummy caramel smelling lipgloss on because she didn't just want to sparkle on camera, she liked creating a nice experience for anyone," Lively wrote.

Ad

Blake Lively concluded her tribute by reflecting on the fleeting nature of time, remarking that people often take reunions with old friends for granted, assuming there will always be more time—until it is suddenly taken away.

She ended her message with a heartfelt prayer, hoping that Trachtenberg's work would continue to be remembered and celebrated even after her passing.

Ad

According to the New York Post, on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 8 am, Michelle Trachtenberg was found unresponsive by her mother at her luxury apartment complex in Manhattan's Central Park South neighborhood.

As of now, the official cause of her passing remains unknown. However, the outlet reported that Trachtenberg underwent a liver transplant last year, and doctors suspect that organ rejection may have contributed to her untimely death.

Details regarding the actress's final rites have yet to be announced.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback