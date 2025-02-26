What role did Michelle Trachtenberg play in Gossip Girl? Explored

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg, best known for her role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, tragically passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. The 39-year-old actress was found by her mother in her apartment at 1, Columbus Circle in Central Park South in New York City, around 8 am local time.

According to ABCNews, the actress had recently received a liver transplant and might have been experiencing complications from the procedure. As per ABCNews, her death does not appear to have any foul play involved, although an autopsy is currently awaited to determine the exact cause of her death.

In the wake of her untimely death, fans fondly remember her last television appearance in the 2022 reboot of Gossip Girl, where she reprised one of her most iconic roles as Georgina Sparks.

Follow along with the article to revisit the character of Georgina Sparks from the hit television drama Gossip Girl (2007 - 2012).

Michelle Trachtenberg in Gossip Girl - Explored

Michelle Trachtenberg (center) in a still from Gossip Girl (image via AppleTV)

As mentioned before, Michelle Trachtenberg portrayed the role of the master manipulator, Georgina Sparks, in Gossip Girl. Her character had a recurring role throughout the show, from seasons 1 to 6.

Georgina Sparks was originally intended to be the show's main antagonist. Sparks was manipulative and destructive, and generally wreaked havoc in the lives of the fictional Upper East Side socialites on the show with her appearances.

In season 5, Sparks briefly donned the cap of the titular Gossip Girl as she anonymously wrote blogs on the website when an opportunity presented itself. This resulted in blackmail, followed by exposed feelings and secrets until she finally handed over the reins to Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively).

For her immaculate portrayal of Georgina Sparks, Trachtenberg received a nomination for Choice TV Villain in the 2012 Teen Choice Awards. The actress enjoyed her time on the show and said in an interview with Seventeen in 2009:

"It's kind of easy to be evil when you're saying evil things. It's definitely a lot more fun than playing the good girl. I love the reaction you get. I never understood why some actors don't want to play villains or evil characters."

Georgina Sparks also appears in 2 episodes of the 2022 reboot of Gossip Girl, which revolves around the lives of the next generation of youngsters, including her son Milo.

Michelle Trachtenberg - other notable roles

Michelle Trachtenberg was born in 1985 and started acting as a child. She appeared in several commercials until her first credited role in 1994, aged 9, as Nona F. Mecklenberg in The Adventures of Pete & Pete on Nickelodeon.

She quit the show to play the titular Harriet in her first credited film role in Harriet the Spy in 1996. She won a Young Artist Award in 1997 for her role in the short-lived television series Meego.

From 2000 to 2003, she played Dawn Summers on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, her most popular role. She also hosted the Discovery Kids series Truth or Scare between 2001 and 2003.

Apart from her stellar television career, Michelle Trachtenberg has acted in several films. Some of her most notable movies include Inspector Gadget (1999), EuroTrip (2004), Ice Princess (2005), 17 Again (2009), and The Scribbler (2014). Her last film appearance was in the 2024 film Spyral.

All 6 seasons of Gossip Girl are streaming on all major streaming platforms.

