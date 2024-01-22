"Her eyes have looked very yellow lately": Fans express concern over Michelle Trachtenberg's health as actress issues statement 

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg of Gossip Girl fame recently posted a series of selfies on her Instagram account, which led to rising concerns among her fans and other social media users about her health, with many believing she is unwell. It all started on January 17, when Michelle Trachtenberg posted a photo with Spy Kids actor Alexa PenaVega and wrote in her caption,

“These kids… now adults getting our roots/hair done! Love this girl @vegaalexa”

While many expressed concerns, there was a particular user who commented, “Michelle u look sick. R u ok?” Michelle Trachtenberg fired back, commenting,

“Explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14. I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment.”

The fan later cleared the air saying they were just checking up on her, and they did not intend to hurt or offend the actress, and were wondering why she looked “pale and sick.”

However, others continued to speculate that she was ill and enquired about the same under the Meego star’s next few selfies, where she continued to hit back at her critics and clarified that she was “happy and healthy.” Regardless, netizens are worried about Michelle Trachtenberg’s health. In this regard, a Reddit user commented on u/FlyGloomy’s post on the r/Fauxmoi community, noting how her eye have apparently "looked very yellow lately."

A netizen points out that Trachtenberg may be sick. (Image via Reddit/blueameric*nt)

“I am genuinely alarmed”: Internet raises health concerns about Michelle Trachtenberg amid her statement

After posting the salon selfie with Alexa PenaVega on January 17 and responding to fans' concerns about her health, Michelle Trachtenberg posted four other selfies on her Instagram account, all of them revealing her new pink hair.

As she continued to receive comments and concerns regarding her well-being, she further addressed them in one of her posts, writing in the caption,

“I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery. I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters.”

In her latest selfie, Michelle Trachtenberg also added,

“Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition no problems. Why do you have you hate? Get a calendar.”

Despite clarifications about her health, people on the internet apparently did not stop with their speculations. While some are concerned that she exhibits symptoms of jaundice, as her eyes have been yellow lately, others pointed out her thinning hair.

Some people even shared diagnoses and treatments for her alleged health conditions and even asked the Eurotrip star to get herself checked out for both physical and mental health. A few speculated that Michelle Trachtenberg was abusing substances. Several comments regarding the same have kept flooding X, amid rumors of Michelle blocking her critics.

Notably, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum reminded her fans more than once how she was no longer a teenager but is nearing 40, with her “calendar” remarks. However, she is not the only actress who addressed the aging issue recently. Jennifer Love Hewitt appeared on the Inside of You podcast and stated how her make-up-free selfies raised concerns about her health and she was deemed “unrecognizable.”

Hewitt even added how Hollywood treats people with discrimination when it comes to age, especially women, and nobody can apparently do anything right to keep up with the expectations.