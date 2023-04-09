What happened to Mila Jackson? Texas couple baby jaundice controversy explored amid plea for return of newborn

Texas-based couple Rodney and Temecia Jackson recently made a claim that Child Protective Services (CPS) took their baby, Mila Jackson, from them after a dispute took place between their doctor over the case of their daughter's jaundice. The couple also said that they will go to court to get their daughter back.

Mila Jackson was born at Rodney and Temecia Jackson's home on March 21, and the birth process was overlooked by a licensed midwife.

In a press conference, the Jacksons said that their daughter was taken away from them after their pediatrician filed a report to CPS. In the report, the doctor claimed that Mila's parents were not taking the child to the hospital and resorted to the advice of a midwife to treat her at home.

Mila Jackson's paediatrician informed CPS about the infant's jaundice

Mila Jackson was born with the help of a midwife. Days after her birth, Mila's parents took her to the pediatrician for her standard newborn checkup and were happy to receive a clean bill of health from the nurse practitioner.

However, later that day, they got several messages from the doctor's office that informed the couple that their daughter had jaundice and high levels of bilirubin— a substance made during the body’s process of breaking down old red blood cells.

In the WFAA report, it was mentioned that Dr. Anand Bhatt, Mila's pediatrician, wrote,

"At a bilirubin over 20, a baby risks brain damage, because the bilirubin can cross the blood brain barrier and Mila's was 21.7."

It was recommended by Dr. Bhatt that Mila Jackson's parents should take her to the hospital. However, the Jacksons decided that Mila's jaundice could be treated at home with the assistance of their certified professional midwife.

Temecia Jackson told WFAA of a message she received from the pediatrician and said that several hours later into the night, Dr. Bhatt texted on her phone aggressively. In the text, Dr. Bhatt had apparently said:

"Take her to the hospital or he’s calling CPS."

Temecia further stated that soon after, officers arrested her husband, took his keys, used them to enter their residence, and took Mila Jackson from her arms.

The Jacksons held a press conference, Dr. Anand Bhatt also shared his statement about the case

At a press conference held by the Jacksons, Temecia said,

"So they took her from my arms and they gave me the paperwork. When they left, I looked at the paperwork and the paperwork had another mother's name on it."

She further shared,

"Instantly, I felt like they had stolen my baby as I had a home birth and they are trying to say that my baby belonged to this other woman. I did not know where to turn. They had taken my husband from me and then took my daughter from me and I was left by myself."

Temecia also explained in the press conference that the warrant that the Desoto Police Department and CPS agents used to take Mila didn’t even list her own name, instead listing another woman as Mila's mother, who’s previously had run-ins with CPS.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anand Bhatt said that he filed a report with CPS after making several attempts to convince Mila Jackson's family to take the infant to the hospital. In the letter, Dr. Bhatt said,

"I filed a case report with CPS after trying 10 attempts to appeal to the family through phone calls, text messages and leaving voicemails as they did not pick up the phone."

He further said,

"Jacksons are very loving and care dearly about their baby but their distrust for medical care and guidance has led them to decide for the baby to refuse a simple treatment that can prevent brain damage."

Notably, an academic study done in 2016 indicates that 53% of Black children experience child welfare investigations before their 18th birthday, compared to 28% of white children. Once in custody, research shows black children are less likely than white children to be placed with a family member or ever return to their families.

