The arrest warrant issued for VIXX's Ravi has been dismissed after the rapper admitted to charges of military corruption allegations.

On March 2, an arrest warrant was requested by the Seoul Southern District Court’s special investigation team for evasion of military service. However, after Ravi admitted to all the charges, the chief judge dropped the warrant, deeming the arrest unnecessary.

Earlier this year, it was reported that a group of brokers were arrested on corruption charges. They were sourcing fake epilepsy reports via a reputed hospital in Seoul to get their clients exempt from military service or receive a lesser grade. These brokers later revealed that a famous idol and rapper also used their service.

The information provided in these reports sat perfectly with the events in VIXX's Ravi's life. At the time of the rupture, GROOVL1N, Ravi's agency, shared that they are carefully studying the situation, and subsequently, an arrest warrant was issued earlier this month.

"It’s hard to say there’s a need to arrest": Judge while dismissing arrest warrant against VIXX's Ravi

On Monday, March 6, Chief Judge Kim Ji Sook of the Seoul Southern District Court interrogated Ravi and analyzed the validity of Ravi's arrest. Following the investigation, the judge dropped the warrant and shared:

“It is difficult to determine that there is risk of fleeing or destroying evidence.”

He further explained:

“While these charges are serious, it is standard to conduct investigations of suspects without detention. In light of the objective evidence collected thus far, [the suspect] has admit to the charges. His residence and career are stable and when considering various factors, such as social ties, it’s hard to say there’s a need to arrest the suspect at this stage.”

Since VIXX's Ravi came clean, the judge did not think the arrest warrant was necessary.

The rapper has been under police investigation for allegedly meddling with his military admission. In relation to the case, a broker, Mr. Gu, is also handed over trials for providing fake epilepsy diagnoses to those who want to exempt their military services.

The court has proceeded with the trial of 23 individuals, including Mr. Gu, while 100 individuals are currently being investigated, most belonging to the sports and entertainment industry.

Last month, Ravi's labelmate and rapper Nafla was arrested for violating the Military Service Act. The same judge overlooked Nafla's warrant and later deemed it valid.

