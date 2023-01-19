VIXX’s Ravi set to face police investigation and possible re-enlistment amid mandatory military service scandal

VIXX’s Ravi might have to undergo his mandatory military service again if he is found guilty of avoiding active military duty and of violating mandatory military enlistment laws.

Last week, a broker alleged that a famous rapper idol had approached them to help him get either an exemption or receive a lesser military grade. The broker revealed that he helped the idol-rapper fake medical records to help him receive a Grade 4 (non-active duty) military assessment through them.

Online forums and social media sites were abuzz with different names. However, based on the broker’s statement, one name that popped up was VIXX’s Ravi who seemed to match the description the broker had given.

The Chained-up singer’s agency GROOVL1N stated that they are looking into the matter and will release a statement following a detailed investigation.

VIXX’s Ravi might face a prison term if found guilty of faking medical records to evade mandatory military service

On January 12, 2023, a group of illegal brokers were arrested on charges of corruption for allegedly assigning a neurologist from a reputed hospital in Seoul. They also allegedly provided some men with a false medical diagnosis of epilepsy to either get them exempt from military service or receive a lesser military grade.

The brokers had allegedly boasted of helping a famous idol rapper fake his medical records to receive a Grade 4 (non-active duty) military assessment instead of active soldier duty.

Social media was abuzz with VIXX’s Ravi’s name as the timeline of the broker’s description matches the Shangri-la singer’s enlistment period.

For those unversed, VIXX’s Ravi stepped down from the variety show KBS2’s 2 Days & 1 Night in May. He started his military service as a public service worker in October last year.

However, according to the fresh update, the idol-rapper will have to face a police investigation and possible re-enlistment amid his mandatory military service scandal. If VIXX’s Ravi is found guilty of actually having used a broker’s services for faking his own medical records to evade active military duty, he may face a prison term ranging from one to five years.

Additionally, VIXX’s Ravi may have to re-enlist in the military before carrying out their criminal sentences.

VIXX’s Ravi’s agency GROOVL1N had stated at the time that they were closely examining the truth about the situation.

They revealed that they will be thoroughly investigating the situation and figuring out the details and will ensure Ravi cooperates with the authorities as well. More details regarding this will be issued in a separate notice.

What are the rest of VIXX’s members upto?

VIXX will resume their promotions as a three-member group for now. On January 3, members Leo, Ken and Hyuk released their digital single Gonna Be Alright, their first release in four years. They also held a special fan concert which took place on January 6-7 at the KBS Arena Hall.

Initially, members Leo and Ken were to hold fan-sign events on January 14 and 15, 2023, but now, due the controversy that Ravi is embroiled in, the event has been postponed until further notice.

VIXX members Leo, Ken, and Hyuk will be performing on the January 19, 2023, broadcast of Mnet's M! Countdown. They are planning to hold concerts in Japan on February 3, 2023, and in Taiwan on March 5, 2023.

Member N is currently focussing on his acting career and will be skipping VIXX’s concerts and performances for the time being.

GROOVL1N has not issued a fresh notice regarding VIXX’s Ravi’s scandal.

