Where was Never Too Late to Celebrate shot? Filming locations of the new Hallmark movie explored

Hallmark’s Never Too Late to Celebrate is set to premiere on Saturday, August 19, 2023. Starring Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega, the story revolves around the life of a career-focused dentist who undergoes a transformation at the age of 30 when she meets a school teacher. The trailer's release left everyone astonished by the amazing backdrops featured in the film.

Never Too Late to Celebrate was primarily shot in Ottawa, Ontario. Directed by Felipe Rodriguez, the film features Alexa PenaVega as a dentist named Camila, while Carlos PenaVega plays the role of a teacher named Javi. The location management by Dave Rose played an amazing part in selecting Ottawa as the primary location, which complements the film's sequence.

Captivating backdrops of Never Too Late to Celebrate: Ottawa's enchanting charm on screen

The choice of Ottawa, Ontario, as a filming location added to the allure of Never Too Late to Celebrate. Ottawa's picturesque scenery provides a beautiful backdrop for the film. Principal photography commenced in April 2023 and concluded within three weeks in May 2023.

The majority of the film was shot in Canada's capital, featuring grand Victorian architecture and museums. Numerous streets and locations served as exterior shooting locations, including familiar sites like the Centre Block on Parliament Hill, Rideau Hall, the Château Laurier, the National Gallery of Canada, and the Canadian Museum of Nature.

Interior scenes were filmed in various settings and studios, chosen for their suitability as romantic backdrops. Similar Canadian filming locations have been featured in other films such as Winter Castle, Hotel for the Holidays, The Most Colorful Time of the Year, and My Grown-Up Christmas List.

A heartwarming tale of transformation: Never Too Late to Celebrate

Camila finds herself consumed by her dental career until her path crosses with Javi, a substitute teacher at her mother’s school. Camila, with Mexican-Spanish heritage, is encouraged by Javi to learn Spanish, connecting her with her late father and sparking a beautiful bond between them.

As Camila's 30th birthday approaches, Javi suggests she throw a double quinceañera-style party, a Latinx tradition that celebrates one's 30th birthday with multi-tiered cakes and dance programs. However, the birthday celebration prompts Camila to contemplate whether she and Javi should part ways as she embarks on the next successful chapter of her life.

The question of whether they will stay together is central to the film's plot. But in reality, they are married. The official synopsis from the Hallmark Channel for the film reads:

“Career-focused dentist Camila is reluctant to celebrate her 30th birthday but, inspired by Javi, a Spanish teacher, the two plan a quinceañera-themed party to honor her Hispanic heritage. Stars Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega.”

Ensemble of love: The cast and characters

In addition to Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega, the main cast includes Bonnie Anderson, Veronica Marin-Estrada, Sherry Miller, and Xavier Sotelo. The film was written by John Bellina and Talia Gonzalez and produced by the production company Muse Entertainment Enterprises, with Michael Barbuto, Shane Boucher, and Caitlin Delaney at the helm.

Never Too Late to Celebrate is part of the Hallmark Channel's annual Summer Nights programming event. With the romantic movie tagline "Quinceañera at 30? No Problema," this film is a delightful treat for movie enthusiasts seeking to immerse themselves in romance and love. Make sure not to miss Never Too Late to Celebrate against the captivating backdrop of Ottawa on August 19, 2023.