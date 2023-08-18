Hallmark movie Never Too Late to Celebrate cast list explored

Hallmark's latest romantic drama film, Never Too Late to Celebrate, is all set to air on the channel on Saturday, August 19, 2023. The film centers around a young woman who's reluctant to celebrate her 30th birthday. But a charming Spanish teacher inspires her to honor her Hispanic heritage, and the two plan a special party together. Take a look at Hallmark's official description of the movie:

''Career-focused dentist Camila is reluctant to celebrate her 30th birthday but inspired by Javi, a Spanish teacher, the two plan a quinceañera-themed party to honor her Hispanic heritage.''

Never Too Late to Celebrate stars Alexa PenaVega in the lead role, along with various others essaying crucial supporting characters. The movie is directed by Felipe Rodriguez and written by John Bellina and Talia Gonzalez.

Never Too Late to Celebrate cast list: Alexa PenaVega and others to feature in new Hallmark movie

1) Alexa PenaVega as Camila

Alexa PenaVega plays the lead role of Camila in Hallmark's Never Too Late to Celebrate. Alexa is a highly ambitious and charismatic woman who's extremely focused on her career. Her 30th birthday is approaching but she's not interested in celebrating it. But her whole world changes after she meets a charming Spanish teacher.

Camila is the story's protagonist, and her journey that forms the core of the narrative. Alexa PenaVega looks quite charming in the film's trailer, and viewers can expect her to deliver a memorable performance in the movie. Her other memorable film and TV acting credits include A Paris Proposal, Love in the Limelight, Picture Perfect Mysteries: Exit Stage Death, Mighty Oak, and many more.

2) Carlos PenaVega as Javi

Carlos PenaVega dons the role of Javi in the new Hallmark romantic drama film. Javi is a Spanish teacher who inspires protagonist Camila to honor and celebrate her Hispanic heritage on the special occasion of her 30th birthday. Their equation is at the heart of the film, and it'll be interesting to see how their romance pans out.

Carlos PenaVega looks quite impressive and charming in the film's preview and shares wonderful onscreen chemistry with Alexa PenaVega. He's previously starred in A Midnight Kiss, Life Sentence, Enchanted Christmas, and many more.

3) Veronica Marin-Estrada as Izzy

Veronica Marin-Estrada dons the role of Izzy in Never Too Late to Celebrate. Apart from that, not much else is known regarding her character, but she's set to play a major role in the story. Viewers might recognize Veronica Marin-Estrada from Christmas CEO, wherein she portrayed the character of Emma.

Apart from Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega, and Veronica Marin-Estrada, Never Too Late to Celebrate also features various others essaying key supporting roles like:

Bonnie Anderson as Principal Lee

Xavier Sotelo as Rafael

Sherry Miller as Sherri

Hallmark dropped the official preview for Never Too Late to Celebrate on July 29, 2023, and it offers a peek into the many interesting events set to unfold in protagonist Camila's life as her 30th birthday approaches. It maintains a lighthearted and romantic tone that fans of Hallmark movies like Making Waves and A Safari Romance would certainly enjoy.

Don't forget to catch Never Too Late to Celebrate on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET.