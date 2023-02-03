Romantic Rewrite cast list: Who stars in the new GAF movie?

GAF's (Great American Family) new movie Romantic Rewrite will air on the channel on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The film tells the intriguing story of a book editor and a mystery writer who strike a bond thanks to their mutual love for literature and stories.

Here's the official description of the movie, according to GAF:

"A talented romance book editor is tasked with helping a mystery writer incorporate romance into the next book in his best-selling series. He volunteers to be her faux date for her best friend’s beach wedding in return for her editing skills."

Romantic Rewrite stars Kristina Cole and Russell Quinn in the lead roles along with several others playing significant supporting roles. The movie is directed by Damián Romay, with the screenplay penned by Jennifer Edwards and Jennifer Miller.

Romantic Rewrite cast list: Kristina Cole and others to star in new GAF rom-com

1) Kristina Cole as Ivy Roberts

Kristina Cole portrays the role of Ivy Roberts in the movie. Ivy is an editor who helps out a young mystery writer named Reed Shepherd incorporate elements of romance into his new novel.

Based on the preview, the two seem to get involved romantically with time. Cole looks charming, and fans can expect a thoroughly impressive performance from her in the film.

Apart from Romantic Rewrite, Kristina Cole has appeared in numerous other films and shows over the years like Christmas in Pine Valley, Storytellers, and The Wedding Arrangement, to name a few.

2) Russell Quinn as Reed Shepherd

Russell Quinn (Image via IMDb)

Actor Russell Quinn essays the role of Reed Shepherd in the new GAF romantic movie. Quinn is a young and talented mystery writer who collaborates with a romance editor to incorporate romantic themes into his new novel. In the process, strikes a special bond with Ivy that may lead to love.

Russell Quinn's other notable TV and film acting credits include Secrets Exposed, Sunny Family Cult, and many more.

3) Reed Favero as Zach

Actor Reed Favero dons the role of Zach in Romantic Rewrite. Not many other details about his role are known at this point, but he's expected to play a pivotal supporting role in the movie. He's known for his performance as Ian McCallister in Love Map.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the new GAF movie also stars many others playing crucial supporting roles, including:

Allee Sutton Hethcoat as Clarissa

Suzanne Kovi as Harper Hugues

Dalia Aleman as Michelle Roberts

Eden Shultz as Sarah

Elizabeth D'Onofrio as Aunt Edith

The trailer for the movie offers a peek into the two lead characters' complicated equation. Initially, there seems to be a lot of tension between the two as Reed, the mystery writer, looks down upon Ivy, telling her she doesn't know much about the genre. However, the two ultimately get along during the process and end up falling for each other.

Based on the trailer, viewers can look forward to a heartwarming romantic drama similar in tone to the network's other popular movies like A Brush With Christmas, and A Royal Christmas on Ice, among others

Don't miss Romantic Rewrite on GAF on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

