Fall Into Winter release date, cast list, and more about Lori Loughlin’s GAF movie

Fall Into Winter is a new romantic comedy movie that premieres on the popular GAF Network on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 8 pm ET. Written by Cara J. Russell, the film is directed by T.W. Peacocke. The long list of executive producers for Fall Into Winter includes Susie Belzberg Krevoy, Brad Krevoy, Amy Krell, Lori Loughlin, Micheline Blais, Lorenzo Nardini, and T.W. Peacocke.

Ever since the movie's official trailer was launched by GAF, the audience has been eagerly waiting to find out how the movie will unfold. Hence, this article will discuss everything about the GAF movie, Fall Into Winter.

GAF's new romantic comedy movie Fall Into Winter will see two old crushes rekindling their love for each other

Fall Into Winter will air this Saturday, January 28, 2023, on Great American Family Network. The airtime of the rom-com is 8 pm Eastern Time (ET).

A brief description of the movie, as released by IMDb, reads:

"Follow Kelly, as she has to work next to her nemesis "Brooks", her brother's high school best friend that now owns half of Kelly's family-owned candy shop."

Fall Into Winter will see Kelly cooperating with Brooks, who co-owns the former's family-owned shop. As evident from the preview clips, the film will take the audience on an emotionally driven rollercoaster journey, with two old crushes rekindling their love for each other.

The lead cast list will see Lori Loughlin as Kelly and James Tupper as Brooks

A still of Lori Loughlin (Image Via IMDb)

American actress Lori Loughlin plays the lead role of Kelly in the heartwarming GAF movie. She is best known for her portrayals of characters such as Abby McWilliams in The New Kids (1985), Sandi in Back to the Beach (1987), Gelsey Alexander in Moondance Alexander (2007), Kelly / Sally in the CBS Schoolbreak Special (1986, 1988), Rebecca "Aunt Becky" Donaldson Katsopolis in Full House (1988-95), and Melanie Clifford in Hudson Street (1995-96).

Lori Loughlin has also been a part of several notable movies and TV series, including Spin City (2001), When Calls the Heart (2014-19), Fuller House (2016-18), The Neighbors (2014), Garage Sale Mystery (2013-18), In Case of Emergency (2007), Blue Bloods (2016), Brotherhood of Justice (1986), Secret Admirer (1985), and many more.

On the other hand, Canadian actor James Tupper portrays the lead character Brooks in GAF's Fall Into Winter.

He is best known for playing Joseph Cotten in Me and Orson Welles (2008), Peter Whitman in For Heaven's Sake (2008), Rick in Mr. Popper's Penguins (2011), Henry Klein in Love's Abiding Joy (2006), Dan in Nothing Left to Fear (2013), Ben Rhodes in Beneath Us (2020), Dr. Chris Sands in Mercy (2009-10), and Dr. Andrew Perkins in Grey's Anatomy (2010-11).

The actor has also been a seen in significant roles in several noteworthy TV series and movies, including American Woman (2018), Big Little Lies (2017-19), Revenge (2011-15), Resurrection (2014), Aftermath (2016), and The Hardy Boys (2020), among others.

Other major actors who will be seen appearing in the GAF movie include Marc Senior as Adam and Darrin Baker as Jake.

Watch Fall Into Winter premiere on GAF this Saturday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes