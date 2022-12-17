A Brush with Christmas cast list: Jillian Murray, Jan Skene, and others star in GAF holiday movie

Great American Family is back with another Holiday release, A Brush with Christmas, its 6th broadcast for December. The romantic comedy will hit the cable network on Sunday, December 18 at 8.00 pm ET.

Brendan McNerney has written the story for the 90-minute-long feature and co-written its teleplay with Bob Sáenz.

The official synopsis for A Brush with Christmas reads:

“Over the week leading up to Christmas, Charlotte tries to capture her own unique style in the local art scene while also helping her mother run the family restaurant. Disheartened and struggling to find time for her art, Charlotte throws out her latest painting, only to discover that it has been anonymously submitted to the Christmas art festival.”

A "visiting artist" by the name of Wyatt was the one to submit her work of art, and hopes to use the "festival’s exposure to find its mysterious creator who has stolen his heart with her craft."

Meet the cast of A Brush with Christmas

A Brush with Christmas will be led by Jillian Murray and Joseph Cannata, while the supporting cast will consist of Jan Skene, Farrah Aviva, Paul Essiembre, and Michael Strickland, among others.

1) Jillian Murray

Jillian Murray is best known for her performances in MTV's Awkward, American High School, Forget Me Not, Wild Things: Foursome, and the CBS medical drama Code Black.

Born in Reading, Pennsylvania, the 38-year-old actress moved to Los Angeles from Tucson to pursue a career in acting and eventually debuted in 2004 with the independent film Deep Toad. It was after this that she was seen in Fifty Pills, Legacy aka Pretty Little Devils, and The Fun Park (her first leading role).

As for TV appearances, Murray’s debut program was Drake & Josh in 2006, where she acted in two episodes, The Great Doheny, and I Love Sushi. She then went on to play a role in Cheerleader Camp, Sonny with a Chance, and Murder in the First, among others.

She is also the body model for Dr. Liara T'Soni in the video game Mass Effect and will be playing the character of Charlotte in A Brush with Christmas.

Sitting atop a net worth of roughly $2 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, Murray started dating her Never Back Down 2 co-actor Dean Geyer and married him in 2017 in Santa Ynez Valley.

2) Joseph Cannata

A graduate of Wilfrid Laurier University, Joseph Cannata was a well-known model before he shifted his focus to acting. His first TV role was in History Channel’s Urban Legends, after which he took on roles in horror films like The Unleashed and Bed of the Dead.

Over the years, the 6ft tall actor has established himself as a Christmas staple, having done productions like Cold Feet At Christmas, Snowbound for Christmas, Letters to Satan Claus, and The Christmas Wedding Planner, among others.

Other notable TV performances of the Toronto native include Hudson & Rex, The Bold Type, and Good Witch.

Catch him portraying Wyatt in A Brush with Christmas.

3) Jan Skene

Jan Skene is popular for her roles in Beethoven's Christmas Adventure, Devil's Gate, Desire, Heads, Heater, and Scared Silent.

She was also seen in The Crooked E: The Unshredded Truth about Enron, The Many Trials of One Jane Doe, What if God Were The Sun?, and Bravetown.

Born in Winnipeg, the 63-year-old actress married fellow actor Rick Skene in 1981, and the duo shares two children.

She currently manages Skene Stunts Inc. (co-founded with Rick) and Sean Skene Productions Inc. Skene is also reportedly the President and National Councilor for ACTRA Manitoba in a volunteer capacity.

In A Brush with Christmas, her character's name is Molly.

4) Farrah Aviva

Noted for her roles in Lucifer, iZombie, Supernatural, Bates Motel, A Million Little Things, and The Professor, Farrah Aviva has been building her career in the world of the arts for the last 15 years. She has worked with brands like Diane Von Furstenberg, Oscar de la Renta, and Paris Hilton.

She is also a photographer and launched STUDIO AVIVA in Los Angeles. She shuttles between there, Vancouver, and Toronto. Born in Vancouver, she is married to Sanctuary star Robin Dunne.

Further, Aviva created BITE THE BULLET Stories, a platform where celebrities share their personal stories of struggle and triumph.

A Brush with Christmas has been bankrolled by Brad Krevoy, noted for his several Christmas-themed productions like Netflix’s A Christmas Prince trilogy, and The Princess Switch.

Don't forget to watch A Brush with Christmas on December 18 at 8.00 pm ET.

