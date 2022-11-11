GAC Family's upcoming holiday flick, A Merry Christmas Wish, will air on the channel on Saturday, November 12, 2022. The film tells the story of a woman who returns to her hometown, where she unexpectedly meets her childhood friend.

The official synopsis of the movie, as per Great American Family, reads:

''An NYC advertising executive returns to her hometown to sell the family farm, but instead reconnects with her childhood friend and gets involved with organizing the yearly Winter Wonderland, which takes place on the property.''

The film features Jill Wagner and Cameron Mathison in the lead roles, alongside many others in pivotal supporting roles. The movie is directed by Bradley Walsh and written by Blaine Chiappetta and Adam Rockoff.

A Merry Christmas Wish cast: Jill Wagner, Cameron Mathison, and many others promise a heartwarming watch

1) Jill Wagner as Janie

Jill Wagner stars in the lead role of Janie in A Merry Christmas Wish. Wagner looks charming in the film's preview, and fans can look forward to a memorable performance from the actress. Apart from A Merry Christmas Wish, Wagner has been featured in Teen Wolf, Braven, A Christmas Miracle for Daisy, and Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy, to name a few.

2) Cameron Mathison as Dylan

Actor Cameron Mathison portrays the character of Dylan, Janie's childhood friend with whom she reconnects after she returns to her hometown. Mathison looks equally charming and charismatic in the movie's preview, and his chemistry with Wagner is one of the defining elements of the movie. Mathison has appeared in several movies and shows over the years, like All My Children, General Hospital, A Summer to Remember, Along Came a Nanny, and many more.

3) Neil Whitely as Sidney

Actor Neil Whitely stars in the role of Sidney in A Merry Christmas Wish. Not many other details about his role are known at this point. Whitely is a veteran actor who's been a part of many shows and films like A Royal Seaside Romance, Riverfront Romance, A Deadly View, and The Girlfriend Experience, to name a few.

Starring alongside the actors mentioned above in supporting/minor roles are actors like:

Morgan David Jones as Charles Meyer

Deanna Jarvis as Nicole

Taya Messier as Gracie

Great American Family dropped the official preview of A Merry Christmas Wish on November 1, 2022, which offers a glimpse of protagonist Janie's life. Based on the synopsis and trailer, it seems like Janie's return to her hometown will lead her to find love after she meets her childhood friend, Dylan. The two lead actors, Jill Wagner and Cameron Mathison, share excellent onscreen chemistry, which defines the film's tone.

The preview has a charming, lighthearted tone that fans of romcoms will love. Fans of GAC Family's other holiday movies like Love at the Christmas Contest and Catering Christmas Cast should certainly check this one out.

You can watch the upcoming Christmas flick, A Merry Christmas Wish, on Great American Family on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

