GAC Family's new holiday flick Love at the Christmas Contest will premiere on the network on Sunday, November 6, 2022. The movie focuses on a young woman who decides to participate in a Christmas tree decorating contest wherein she meets her old lover. Here's the official synopsis of the film, as per the Great American Family:

''For as long as she can remember, Angie’s favorite part of Christmas has been the Christmas Eve tree lighting in town square. But this Christmas, her first without her mom, Angie doesn’t feel much like celebrating… until she learns her mom had always dreamed of winning the annual tree decorating contest and seeing her tree lit up in town square.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Angie realizes winning the contest and decorating the town’s tree is the perfect way to honor her mom. What Angie isn’t expecting is her high school sweetheart David and his adorable daughter Gabby to enter the contest, too.''

Love at the Christmas Contest features Samantha Cope and Ross Jirgl in the lead roles, alongside many others in crucial supporting roles. The film was written and directed by John Burd.

Samantha Cope and others will feature in GAC Family's upcoming holiday movie Love at the Christmas Contest

Samantha Cope as Angie Waldron

Samantha Cope features in the lead role as Angie in Love at the Christmas Contest. The actress looks great in the trailer, portraying her character's charming and optimistic nature pretty convincingly. Fans can look forward to an impressive performance from her. Besides Love at the Christmas Contest, Samantha Cope has starred in A Deadly Deed, Revenge for Daddy, An Organized Killer, and many more.

Ross Jirgl as David Mitchell

Actor Ross Jirgl appears in the role of David Mitchell. Mitchell seems to be playing Angie's love interest in the movie. He looks equally impressive in the trailer, and Jirgl and Cope make for a wonderful onscreen couple. The actor has previously been a part of several other films like My One True Love, Bodyguard Seduction, and Love Map, to name a few.

James Healy Jr. as Richard Waldron

James Healy Jr. dons the role of Richard Waldron in the movie. Details about his character are currently being kept under tight wraps by the makers. The actor is widely known for his performances in A Fall From Grace, Love on Repeat, Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich, and many more.

Additional cast and preview of Love at the Christmas Contest

Starring alongside the aforementioned actors in crucial supporting/minor roles are:

Triana Browne as Blair Bolin

Eliza Donaghy as Gabby Mitchell

Emily Mathason as Lily Mitchell

Colleen Elizabeth Miller as Betty Jean Boyd

The official preview of Love at the Christmas Contest, which was released by GAC Family on October 31, 2022, offers a peek into Angie and David's adorable love story. The preview has a lighthearted tone that fans of GAC's other holiday films, such as Catering Christmas and Destined at Christmas, will certainly love. Viewers can expect a breezy romcom full of heartwarming moments.

Don't forget to catch the new holiday film Love at the Christmas Contest on Great American Family tonight at 8 PM ET.

