GAC Family's upcoming Christmas flick, Catering Christmas, will premiere on the channel on Saturday, October 29, 2022. The movie centers around a young caterer who falls in love with her boss' nephew.

Here's the movie's official synopsis, according to the Great American Family:

''A fledgling caterer, Molly Frost, is hired by Jean Harrison, the perfectionistic director of the renowned Harrison Foundation, to cater this year’s annual Christmas Gala dinner.''

The synopsis further states:

''Things get complicated when Molly falls for Jean’s nephew, Carson, 30s, a travel photographer with no desire to take over the family’s foundation… until his aunt assigns him to the task of making sure the catered dinner goes perfectly.''

The film features Merritt Patterson and Daniel Lissing in the lead roles, alongside many others in significant supporting roles.

GAC Family's Catering Christmas cast list: Merritt Patterson, Daniel Lissing, and others promise charming performances

1) Merritt Patterson as Molly Frost

Merritt Patterson stars in the lead role of Molly Frost in Catering Christmas. Patterson looks adorable and charming in the film, and viewers can look forward to an impressive performance from the actress. Apart from Catering Christmas, Patterson is known for her performances in The Royals, Ravenswood, and The Art of More.

2) Daniel Lissing as Carson Jacob Harrison

Actor Daniel Lissing portrays the role of Carson Jacob Harrison, Molly's love interest, in the film. Lissing looks impressive in the trailer, and his impeccable chemistry with Patterson is one of the defining aspects of the trailer. Lissing has starred in ABC's Last Resort as Petty Officer James King. His other credits include Crownies, When Calls the Heart, and The Cure, to name a few.

3) Donno Mitoma as Mr. Barrymore

Actor Donno Mitoma essays the role of Mr. Barrymore in Catering Christmas. Details about his character are currently being kept under tight wraps. Mitoma has appeared in Toying With Holidays and Stellar.

Besides the actors mentioned above, Catering Christmas also features several other talented actors in significant roles, like Christopher Hayes as Leo Bradford and R Austin Ball as Kyle Frost.

The film is helmed by T.W. Peacocke, with the screenplay penned by Cara J. Russell. Peacocke is a noted filmmaker whose credits include Canada Russia '72, Heartland, Rookie Blue, Traders, Show Me Yours, and many more. He's also won several awards for his contributions to television, including a Gemini Award for Best Direction in a Comedy Program, Leo Award for Best Direction in a Television Series, and many more.

GAC Family's official preview of the film offers a peek into Molly and Carson's relationship. The two seem to get along well and are attracted to each other. Their flirty and romantic conversations seem natural and charming, thanks to Lissing and Patterson's incredible onscreen chemistry.

Overall, the film maintains a charming and lighthearted tone similar to other GAC Family flicks like My Boss' Wedding and How to Find Forever.

Don't miss Catering Christmas on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

