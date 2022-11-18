GAC Family's new holiday movie, Christmas in Pine Valley, will premiere on the channel on Saturday, November 19, 2022. The movie tells the story of a young woman who runs a highly successful and popular home goods store.

The official synopsis of the movie, as per the Great American Family, reads:

''Natalie is the owner of a successful farm/homegoods store that garners the attention of a major magazine. The magazine sends a reporter named Josh to profile Natalie’s company thinking it’s a family-run business.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Little does he know that Natalie’s business is run by her with the help of longtime family friends. Knowing how much the article will help struggling farm, Natalie must convince Josh that her “family” and Christmas traditions are all real.''

The movie stars Kristina Cole and Andrew Biernat in the lead roles, along with many others essaying pivotal supporting roles. Christmas in Pine Valley is helmed by Damián Romay.

GAC Family's Christmas in Pine Valley cast: Kristina Cole and others promise to deliver a warm watch

1) Kristina Cole as Natalie

Kristina Cole stars in the lead role as Natalie in Christmas in Pine Valley. In the film's preview, Cole looks in terrific form, capturing the verve and enthusiasm that defines her character with astonishing ease. Fans can expect an impressive performance from this immensely talented actress. Apart from Christmas in Pine Valley, Cole is best known for her appearances in Billions, Romantic Rewrite, and The Wedding Arrangement, to name a few.

2) Andrew Biernat as Josh

Actor Andrew Biernat dons the role of Josh in the new GAC Family holiday flick. Biernat is a journalist working for a magazine who visits Natalie to profile her company. Biernat looks quite impressive in the trailer and shares excellent chemistry with Cole. His other notable acting credits include Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman and Minx.

3) Amie Dasher as Lisa

Amie Dasher portrays the character of Lisa in Christmas in Pine Valley. Dasher appears briefly in the trailer, but apart from that, not many other details about her character are revealed at this point. The actress has previously appeared in A Little Fury Christmas, wherein she played the role of Alice.

Apart from Kristina Cole, Andrew Biernat, and Amie Dasher, the GAC Family movie stars several other actors in prominent supporting/minor roles, like:

René Ashton as Mary

Demi Castro as Carlos

Chanté Bowser as Morgan

Marc Herrmann as Dave

John McKerrow as Mr. Prentice

Will Hollerung as a DJ

Will Hollerung as Junie

GAC Family's official preview for the film offers a glimpse of the lead character, Natalie's, exciting life. The preview doesn't give away a lot of the plot details but based on its overall tone, it promises to deliver a funny and charming rom-com similar to Love at the Christmas Contest and Catering Christmas.

Don't forget to catch the new Christmas movie, Christmas in Pine Valley, on GAC Family on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

