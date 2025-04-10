Recently, rapper and television personality Chrisean Rock was spotted with Tytan Newton, a sophomore guard for Morgan State University's basketball team. According to Hype Fresh's April 10 report, the last time they were seen together, they were holding hands during what seemed to be a private, low-key date.

They could be seen laughing, hanging out, and enjoying each other's company in the viral videos, which were making rounds on YouTube and TikTok. Once the pictures and the video went viral, it was uploaded on Instagram by @theshaderoom on April 10.

Subsequently, it garnered a series of reactions from netizens, who mostly talked about the Blueface face tattoo Rock recently got. For context, as per TMZ’s January 28, 2024 report, Rock reportedly showed off the tattoo on the same day on her Instagram. The tattoo is on the left side of her jaw.

Netizens reacted to Rock’s new video (Image via Instagram/@callmebonieee)

Others also reacted in a similar way. One pointed out that she got her ex’s face tattooed on her face, while another one joked that Blueface would probably make her remove her face.

Netizens reacted to Rock’s new video (Image via Instagram / @evanawilliams_,@outthef*ckinwayy, @flyboyfu)

On the other hand, many supported her and cheered for her. One said that she should focus on herself, while another one claimed that Newton seemed like a gentleman.

Netizens reacted to Rock’s new video (Image via Instagram/@tiyjayaaa, @llm_lla_mstoi, @kendria_bland)

Chrisean Rock reportedly broke up with Blueface

This was not the first time the high-profile love life of Chrisean Rock has gone public. She has had an on-again and off-again relationship with rapper Blueface, and had his child in September 2023. The relationship was marked by tattoos, public feuds, patch-ups, and breakups.

However, according to a report published on April 8 by Grape Juice, it seemed like Chrisean Rock had formally announced her separation once more with Blueface. As part of her rebranding, Rock chose to break up with Blueface before releasing her most recent Christian track, Yahweh.

The song signifies a new chapter in her life without her baby's father and her transition to a more devout lifestyle. During an Instagram Live the same day, Chrisean Rock said she still loved Blueface, but thought it was time to move on.

Chrisean Rock further asserted that the rapper had been reportedly monitoring her with a burner phone from jail. He further allegedly accused her of acting like a "pop star" after she started following people back on social media.

"He reacted so crazy… He went buck wild. It’s getting to him… So, he’s back to unfollowing me,” Rock said during the Instagram Live.

Rock also responded to the rumors that Blueface was angry with her for spending time with Deshae Frost, a Twitch streamer. She also claimed that Blueface had been acting in a more domineering manner.

Chrisean Rock alleged that he had already been up to some "evil stuff" since the break up, prompting fans to worry what will happen when Blueface, who is scheduled for release this July, comes out.

On a separate note, on March 22, 2025, rapper Blueface talked about his time in prison and his post-release intentions. He also opened up about how he has been doing in prison during an interview with a non-profit organization, who visited the Lancaster State Prison on the same day.

On March 21, the interview was posted to both @theshaderoom's page and Blueface's Instagram account.

“There's a lot of misery out here. So when y'all come out, it give us something that you know, feel free a little bit. I feel like I'm in park right now," he said.

When asked how he was handling things and how he had been holding up, he responded:

“I ain't up. I ain't down. I'm just in the middle, you know I gotta get through.”

Meanwhile, Blueface has not said anything about the breakup yet.

