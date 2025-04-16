“He confused, she confused we confused” — Netizens react as Ray J says he loves Princess Love, but doesn’t like her right now after concert PDA

Rapper Ray J and his estranged partner Princess Love were recently seen sharing a kiss in public, amidst the ongoing process of their fourth divorce. On April 13 at The Millennium Tour, which started on March 7 in Louisville and featured artists such as Plies, and Ying Yang Twins, the couple was spotted being cozy.

In the meantime, several videos of the duo kissing each other went viral, with Love grabbing the One Wish singer's neck affectionately. Shortly after this, Ray took to his Instagram Story to provide his version of the events. As per The Shade Room’s April 16 Instagram post, he said on the same day:

“Princess did taste good yesterday though, when I was kissing her. I reminisced, man. I love her. But I don't like her right now. She's my everything. But I'm her f*cking nothing. She was kissing me like when we first met. Don't ever do that to me again and play with my emotions. Never.”

Once the video and Ray J’s comment went viral, it garnered hilarious reactions from netizens. They flooded The Shade Room’s comment section reacting to the same. One jokingly wrote that even Princess Love is confused with Ray J’s behavior.

"He confused, she confused we confused," they wrote.

Netizens reacted to the couple's video (Image via Instagram / @jadewiththefadee)

Others also reacted in a similar way as one quoted Ray J and made fun of him while another one said that they did not want this kind of love.

Netizens reacted to the couple's video (Image via Instagram / @officialchachipaulino / @bonitarebel /@genwdbrix)

Others also echoed the same sentiment as they made fun of him. One claimed that he was high, while another one said that he was possibly drunk.

Netizens reacted to the couple's video (Image via Instagram / @athbbishop /@bee.crinack /@amor_azuree)

Ray J filed for a divorce against Princess Love for the fourth time in five years

Just before the clip of the estranged couple kissing went viral, Princess Love publicly swore off alcohol. She used multiple vomiting emojis in an all-caps message on her Instagram Story on April 13 and wrote:

“Never drinking ever again.”

In a follow-up story, she added:

“Never mix tequila and Titos.”

The clip and the status came amidst their ongoing process of divorce. As per People Magazine’s February 26, 2024 report, Princess Love and Ray J filed for their fourth divorce. Love revealed on social media that the couple had split up a year after the S*xy Can I singer dismissed his divorce petition for the third time.

They said in a joint statement:

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce.. After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways.”

They went on, promising everyone that they would try their best to maintain peace:

“We want to reassure you that this decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other’s well-being,” they added. “While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic.”

According to People Magazine’s June 6, 2024 report, a few months after the birth of their second child, son Epik Ray, Love first filed for divorce from Ray J in May 2020. In July 2020, she then dismissed that filing for some unknown reason.

During the time, their representative told People Magazine:

"It's a very difficult time for both Princess and Ray J and we are asking that we just let them have their privacy as they work through and deal with this very trying situation."

After that, in September 2020, Ray J filed for divorce, but in March 2021, he decided to dismiss it. Then again in October 2021, the singer filed for a divorce for a third time. Nevertheless, after implying that the couple had gotten back together in December 2022, Ray J dismissed the same in March 2023.

Meanwhile, whether the estranged couple is back together or not is still unclear.

