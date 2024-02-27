"They been divorcing since they left the wedding": Ray J and Princess Love announce divorce for the 4th time, sparking wild reactions online 

On February 26, 2024, R&B singer Ray J’s wife Princess Love announced via Instagram that they are headed for divorce. This is the couple’s fourth time filing for divorce since May 2020, as per Entertainment Tonight.

"Dear Friends and Family, it is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce. After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways," Princess Love wrote.

The statement added how they would continue to co-parent their kids, asked fans and followers to respect their privacy, and thanked them for showing support.

Regardless, in the wake of the divorce confirmation, netizens are now having wild reactions. In this regard, an Instagram user with the handle @amourbry commented under @theshaderoom’s post, trolling Ray J and Princess Love saying “They [have] been divorcing since they left the wedding.”

A netizen making fun of Ray and Love. (Image via Instagram/ amourbry)

“Every 5-7 business days”: Internet has hilarious reactions to Ray J and Princess Love’s fourth divorce filing announcement

On Monday, Princess Love took to her Instagram to share the news of divorcing husband Ray J. The caption of the post read as follows:

“Trusting GOD with the next chapter of our lives. Peace and love. Always.”

It came alongside a lengthy note which informed the public that their decision to divorce was mutual and was done after much “reflection, discussion, and counseling.”

“We want to reassure you that this decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other's well-being. While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic,” the statement continued.

Additionally, Princess Love sought understanding, respect, support, and privacy from the public during the “challenging time,” while acknowledging them for the love and friendship they have shown for her marriage to Ray J over the years.

"Though this chapter of our lives may be closing, we look forward to embracing the opportunities for growth, healing, and new beginnings that lie ahead. We are confident that with time, understanding, and the support of our loved ones, we will navigate this transition with grace and resilience,” the statement wrapped.

According to Entertainment Tonight, court filings confirmed that Princess Love filed for divorce on the day of her social media announcement. Since the news of them heading for divorce for the fourth time became viral, netizens have been having hilarious reactions.

Here are some of them from X:

So far, Ray J has not commented on the divorce.

For those uninitiated, the 43-year-old Raydemption crooner tied the knot with 39-year-old Princess Love in August 2016 after dating for four years. The couple share two children, daughter Melody Love (aged 5) and son Epik Ray (aged 4).

In May 2020, Love first filed for divorce from Ray, which was dismissed two months later. In September of that same year, the latter filed for divorce, which again got dismissed in February 2021 on both of their requests. In October 2021, the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant filed for divorce from his wife but later called it off in March 2023.

During their June 2023 BET Awards appearance, Princess Love told ET Online that “love is hard” but it “always works out” in the end, with Ray J adding they were “best friends” before being spouses, and preferred to keep others out of their “love bubble.”