Princess Love and R&B singer Ray J are calling it quits, for the fourth time. Love took to social media on Monday, February 26, 2024, to announce her separation from the Another Day in Paradise singer in a lengthy post, stating it was a mutual decision, made out of respect for one another.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce. After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways," she wrote.

According to a report by Hot New Hip Hop, the couple met at a New Year's Eve party and soon began exclusively dating. However, they publicly announced they were dating when Love appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood as Ray J's girlfriend in 2014.

Princess Love and Ray J share two kids, daughter Melody born in 2018, and son Epik born in January 2020

Despite being fan favorites on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, the couple struggled with trust issues and even fought frequently through the seasons. Their storylines on the show focused on Ray J's infidelity, leading to a breakup on the show. However, the pair were engaged at the end of season 3.

The wedding (2016) was featured in the fourth season and was a grand affair. The ceremony was held at the Cathedral of Saint Vibiana in downtown Los Angeles and was attended by the who's who of the industry. Love wore a custom-made Lazaro gown, with Ray in a black tuxedo.

Princess Love and Ray J share two kids, daughter Melody born in 2018, and son Epik born in January 2020. Cheating rumors began flying while Love was pregnant with Epik. At the time, the two were attending the Soul Train Awards (2019) in Las Vegas. She threatened to file for a divorce and Ray responded with a public apology. The couple eventually reconciled.

During the pandemic, due to the cheating fiasco, Ray J was stranded in Las Vegas. Love insisted he quarantine for 14 days before he could see his children, leading to struggles with co-parenting during the time. However, both have maintained the other is a great parent despite any marital struggles.

In May 2020, Princess Love filed for a divorce, but dismissed the case in July. By September, Ray J filed for a divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences," but called it off in March 2021. The couple filed for another divorce the same year, but was officially granted a dismissal in March 2023.

At the time, Ray J took to IG to state:

"HAD TO GET MY WIFE BACK AND START FRESH. I LOVE MY FAMILY!! Ill FIGHT OVER AND OVER FOR LIFE FOR MY FAMILY AND KIDS!!"

He even praised Love for her decoration of their Christmas Trees, a Pokemon-themed one for Melody and a Paw Patrol one for Epik.

In her announcement post, Love asked for privacy during this challenging time. Adding that they are committed to co-parenting their children.