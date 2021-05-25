Who is Princess Love and how is she related to Floyd Mayweather?

Princess Love Norwood is a model, fashion designer and the ex-girlfriend of boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather.

She has appeared on the show Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, where she was introduced in the second season of the show as a supporting cast member. She later became a part of the main cast in the third season.

Norwood dated and married rapper Ray J in 2016. The couple had two children, a boy and a girl. After spending three years together, Princess Love filed for divorce in May 2020.

Ray J Files for Divorce from Princess Love, Reconciliation Doesn't Last https://t.co/PJojNQybxJ — TMZ (@TMZ) September 14, 2020

Princess Love's Connection to Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul - Media Availability

Before getting involved with Ray J, Princess Love Norwood dated Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013.

However, their romance was short-lived after Mayweather found out that Norwood was reportedly cheating on him with Ray J.

Floyd Mayweather scheduled to fight Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather is scheduled for a boxing match against YouTuber Logan Paul on June 6 in Miami, Florida. It will be an exhibition boxing match of eight rounds and will be available on pay-per-view for $49.99.

Logan and his brother Jake Paul are social media celebrities who have been competing in boxing matches as of late.

Jake Paul recently knocked out former UFC fighter Ben Askren in the very first round of a boxing match. Here is a video of the knockout:

The Jake Paul KO of Ben Askren pic.twitter.com/zNkNrOy1PT — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 18, 2021

Logan Paul will be coming in as a massive underdog in the fight against Mayweather, who is considered to be arguably the best boxer of all time.

Paul's boxing record consists of only one fight, which he lost to UK YouTuber KSI via split decision. Meanwhile, Mayweather flaunts an impeccable record of 50-0.

However, there is a considerable size difference between the two that could prove to be a factor in the outcome of the fight.

Floyd Mayweather gets into a scuffle with Jake Paul

Things got heated at the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul pre-fight press conference. Both fighters were trading insults during the event. But it was after the conference that things started to escalate.

Mayweather got into a confrontation with Logan's younger brother Jake. 'The Problem Child' snatched Mayweather's hat and started to run away with it, but was stopped in his tracks by Mayweather's security guards.

While 'Pretty Boy' kept trying to get his hands on Paul, security successfully managed to keep the two separated. The whole ordeal left Mayweather fuming as Paul was dragged off by security.