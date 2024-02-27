Princess Love and Ray J's net worth explored as the couple goes to court the fourth time for divorce

Princess Love, the American producer, and actress, recently announced on social media that she is headed for divorce from R&B singer Ray J. It is the fourth time the couple has revealed they are in the process of parting ways.

Love has accumulated a net worth of $2 million from her career in show business, while Ray J has a hefty wealth of $14 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

On Monday, February 26, 2024, the 39-year-old took to Instagram to reveal the news of her divorce:

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce. After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways."

The couple tied the knot in Los Angeles on August 12, 2016, after four years of dating. They share a daughter Melody, 5, and a son Epik, 4, as per Complex Networks.

Princess Love and Ray J's net worth explored as the couple heads for divorce for the fourth time

Princess Love Norwood and William Ray Norwood Jr. have filed for divorce for the fourth time since their 2016 marriage. Both parties have had successful careers in show business, Ray is an actor and singer, while Princess is an American model and reality television personality.

Love has accumulated a wealth of $2 million from her work. She is best known for appearing on the reality TV series Love & Hip Hop Hollywood since 2014. The actress is also famous for being married to Ray J who gained significant popularity after his s*x tape with Kim Kardashian was released to the public, as per Entertainment Weekly.

According to a report from Steve Hirsch, the President of Vivid Entertainment, Ray J is known to earn $90,000 in royalties every three months for his "home video" with Kim Kardashian, which is about $360,000 per year. The royalties have increased to $50,000 per week because Kardashian has now become a big name, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Princess Love's husband, Ray J, has a net worth of $14 million, a sum he gained over three decades since he began acting in 1989. He first appeared in various television commercials and worked on his music. He has released a total of four studio albums, one compilation album, and 26 singles in his music career.

The actor landed his big role in The Sinbad Show in 1993 and also appeared in Moesha (for two years) and One on One. He was also part of films, including Mars Attacks!, Steel, and Envy. In 2009, Ray returned to television with a reality dating show on VH1 titled For the Love of Ray J, as per People.

Princess Love announced that the couple is in the process of parting ways. She stated on Instagram:

"We want to reassure you that this decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other’s well-being. While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic."

Princess Love and Ray J filed and dismissed their divorce three times before her revelation on Monday. The couple first experienced marital turbulence in 2020, when Love filed for divorce in May and asked for dismissal two months later, as per Complex Networks.

Ray J filed for divorce against Princess Love twice, once in September 2020 and once in March 2021. He was officially granted dismissal both times, as per People.