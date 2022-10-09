What happened with Ray J? Fans and sister, Brandy extend support as concerning Instagram posts spark concern online

Ray J’s fans were worried after he shared a few posts on Instagram on October 6. The posts hinted that he might take his own life, as he also shared a video that featured him sitting high above the ground.
The caption stated:
“If it wasn’t 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight.”
In another picture, his feet were spotted on the side of a ledge with the ground below and the caption read:
“Should I just jump off and end it rit. Now!!! ????”
He wrote on his Instagram Story that he was trying to figure out if his life was an illusion. He added that his next life could possibly be his reality. His sister Brandy then shared an Instagram post of the duo as kids and mentioned that she needed him.
Ray J’s fans send their support on Twitter
Ray J recently threatened to end his life in his Instagram posts, which raised concern among his fans. People showcased their support for him on social media after her worrying posts sent netizens into a frenzy:
A source told TMZ that Ray posted the messages during a holiday in Mexico with his wife Princess Love, and their kids. They revealed that he shared the posts after getting drunk and his wife managed to convince him to delete them.
Ray has been making headlines ever since his battle with the Kardashian family, who claimed that he leaked the s*x tape with Kim Kardashian. He was later accused of having more unreleased footage from the s*x tapes and even decided to take legal action last month.
Ray J and Kim Kardashian’s s*x tape controversy
Ray J and Kim Kardashian’s controversial s*x tape has been a topic of discussion for years. However, the tape still makes a lot of money for the former couple.
While appearing on Comedy Central’s Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God last month, Ray was asked about who leaked the tape. He replied by stating that the tape is still making money, adding that he does not know anything about the exact amount it is earning.
Ray mentioned that he did not leak the tape and stated that he would take legal action against the Kardashians for destroying his reputation.
He stated:
“I’m gonna make some legal stuff happen. Just think about it like this. Without me just going through all the facts. I said what I said. It’s crickets over there. No response, no nothing. How long has it been? Like, two weeks. Silence. They usually are the type of people that respond fast and they try to tear you right down right away. It should say a lot from just that.”
He added that he wants to clear his name. However, Kim Kardashian’s representative did not comment on the same.