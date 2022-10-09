What happened with Ray J? Fans and sister, Brandy extend support as concerning Instagram posts spark concern online

Ray J’s fans were worried after he shared a few posts on Instagram on October 6. The posts hinted that he might take his own life, as he also shared a video that featured him sitting high above the ground.

The caption stated:

“If it wasn’t 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight.”

paradise @Flexing_paradis This is a post and delete from Rayj and look what wack100 said to him smfh This is a post and delete from Rayj and look what wack100 said to him smfh 😡😡 https://t.co/AFZ4ZgQ3Dn

In another picture, his feet were spotted on the side of a ledge with the ground below and the caption read:

“Should I just jump off and end it rit. Now!!! ????”

He wrote on his Instagram Story that he was trying to figure out if his life was an illusion. He added that his next life could possibly be his reality. His sister Brandy then shared an Instagram post of the duo as kids and mentioned that she needed him.

Ray J’s fans send their support on Twitter

Ray J recently threatened to end his life in his Instagram posts, which raised concern among his fans. People showcased their support for him on social media after her worrying posts sent netizens into a frenzy:

🌻 @_KayRie Ray J is literally suicidal and people are pretending that it’s not serious? Y’all are weird and very selective of when mental health matters… and it usually doesn’t matter to y’all until someone has already left this earth due to struggles that people ignored. 🙄 Ray J is literally suicidal and people are pretending that it’s not serious? Y’all are weird and very selective of when mental health matters… and it usually doesn’t matter to y’all until someone has already left this earth due to struggles that people ignored. 🙄

¢яуѕтαℓ 🦋 @__CrystalNicole 🏾I know we love to joke about him but he’s really going through it and I don’t see it being talked about enough. yo prayers to Ray J too🏾I know we love to joke about him but he’s really going through it and I don’t see it being talked about enough. yo prayers to Ray J too 🙏🏾I know we love to joke about him but he’s really going through it and I don’t see it being talked about enough.

CHIKA 🌪 @oranicuhh sending an immense amount of love to Ray J right now. i know what it feels like & it’s not something to be taken lightly. i hope his family has gotten to him or can in time to surround him with love, empathy, and support. sending an immense amount of love to Ray J right now. i know what it feels like & it’s not something to be taken lightly. i hope his family has gotten to him or can in time to surround him with love, empathy, and support.

Marcyville @marcyville Whoa, somebody needs to check on Ray J. Whoa, somebody needs to check on Ray J. https://t.co/DGSD8v5uHZ

Silent @Silentbx Can we uplift Ray J right now? Can you email me any notes, letters, words of encouragement etc.? We gotta spread loving energy to each other! [email protected] (Ray in subject title). Can we uplift Ray J right now? Can you email me any notes, letters, words of encouragement etc.? We gotta spread loving energy to each other! 🙏 [email protected] (Ray in subject title).

A source told TMZ that Ray posted the messages during a holiday in Mexico with his wife Princess Love, and their kids. They revealed that he shared the posts after getting drunk and his wife managed to convince him to delete them.

Ray has been making headlines ever since his battle with the Kardashian family, who claimed that he leaked the s*x tape with Kim Kardashian. He was later accused of having more unreleased footage from the s*x tapes and even decided to take legal action last month.

Ray J and Kim Kardashian’s s*x tape controversy

Ray J stated that his and Kim Kardashian's s*x tape is still making money (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Ray J and Kim Kardashian’s controversial s*x tape has been a topic of discussion for years. However, the tape still makes a lot of money for the former couple.

While appearing on Comedy Central’s Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God last month, Ray was asked about who leaked the tape. He replied by stating that the tape is still making money, adding that he does not know anything about the exact amount it is earning.

Ray mentioned that he did not leak the tape and stated that he would take legal action against the Kardashians for destroying his reputation.

He stated:

“I’m gonna make some legal stuff happen. Just think about it like this. Without me just going through all the facts. I said what I said. It’s crickets over there. No response, no nothing. How long has it been? Like, two weeks. Silence. They usually are the type of people that respond fast and they try to tear you right down right away. It should say a lot from just that.”

He added that he wants to clear his name. However, Kim Kardashian’s representative did not comment on the same.

