What did Ray J say about Kodak Black? Drink champs interview drama explained as latter claps back

American rapper Kodak Black slammed singer Ray J after he made some controversial comments regarding his recent public appearance on a podcast interview.

The 26-year-old rapper recently appeared in an interview on the Drink Champs podcast and discussed his career. On October 29, DJ Akademiks took to his Instagram handle and shared a video clip of Kodak commenting on collaborating with 6ix9ine with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

He wrote:

"Yo somebody need to grab bro and make sure he good. This ain't the interview Nore. We gotta help this dude. I took him to Trump house and he did the most. They were not happy with the experience bc he had no guidance and respect. Yo @wack100 let's figure out how we can help this guy instead of watching him self destruct."

The viral video did not only garner the attention of Ray J but also Meek Mill, who did not waste the opportunity to comment on Kodak Black's alleged erratic behavior.

"I damn near don't even wanna be labeled a rapper nomore."

Kodak's recent interview shocked several people, including rapper 21 Savage, whom the No Flockin' rapper said has changed ever since he collaborated on Drake's Her Loss album.

Kodak Black was not impressed by Ray J's apparent concern

In a video obtained by media house XXL, Kodak Black did not seem impressed by Ray J's comment on DJ Akademiks' post. He said:

"Ray J your little a** is a b***h, homie. I don't need your help, p***y-a** n***a. I'm straight. F**k wrong with you, homie. Beat your little a**. You had nothing to do with that Trump s***t. They be hating that p***y-a** n***a. You just want to go viral. You want to go viral on the street. Talking about you took me to Trump house. Who the f**k you is? Trump got me out of prison, homie. You think I need you to take me to Trump's [house]?"

It's not the first time Kodak has criticized Drake and Savage for their joint album. Due to his strong relationship with 21, the Florida rapper said earlier this year that he no longer wants to collaborate with the 6 God. During a livestream in February, he said:

“I had told Drake I don’t wanna do no collab. No songs or no album. ‘Cause we supposed to done did a whole album before him a lil’ buddy.”

Fans were concerned about Kodak's health during the interview since a one-minute teaser was released earlier in the week, just before it aired.

Kodak Black expressed his respect for Donald Trump in the video. In addition to his unshakable support for the businessman-turned-politician, viewers almost immediately started pointing out how strange his body language was.