What did Ray J say to Kai Cenat about sleepovers? Rapper apologizes to his sister and mother over his comments

On Thursday, April 10, a video of Ray J calling Kai Cenat and talking about sleepovers in the middle of a livestream went viral over social media.

Talking to Cenat over the phone, the Curtains Closed singer asked the streamer if he could be invited to one of his sleepovers. Ray also brought up Cenat's sleepovers from the past, which involved comedians like Kevin Hart and Druski, as an example.

In the viral clip, Ray J was heard telling Kai over the phone:

"Y’all have sleepovers before right. I didn’t mean it like anything. I meant it how y’all meant it. I want to sleep over, too. I want to sleep with y’all n***as too. That’s how I meant it; pause, I know. That was a lot."

The Brown Sugar singer then brought up an incident where Kai streamed himself in the shower with swimming trunks on, adding:

"But that’s what I meant. Is like If y’all was in the shower then y’all was in the shower, y’all took a shower together. I’m like, sh*t, I’ll take a shower with them n***as like on a stream, of course, with clothes on, bro. You know what I mean."

Ray J went on to say that if he wasn't invited to the next sleepover Kai Cenat hosted, the singer-songwriter would be "hurt" about it, just like he was hurt about the first one. He also called the streamer's sleepovers "one of the biggest nights".

Ray J claimed that his sister, Brandy, "hates" who he is

Ray J's viral conversation about sleepovers with Kai Cenat ended up finding its way to his sister, Brandy, who confronted the Bananaz singer about it over a text message.

Forwarding Ray a YouTube video titled "Ray J Wants to Have a Sleepover with Kai," Brandy texted him:

"Come on Ray? What's going on with you? You're so much better than this!!"

Ray later shared a screenshot of his sister's message (whose name he had saved as Rocket) in his Instagram story, writing an apology note over it, saying:

"My sister hates who I am! - And all I'm doing is being Myself! I don't know how to be better than who I am. I tried. But I get depressed trying to change when I don't have my wife anymore and I have NO STABILITY!! I'm sorry to my sister for who I am. And my mom - I don't give a F about nobody else's feelings - but when it's my family it makes me feel alone."

Further, in his note, Ray also addressed his children - Melody and Epik - expressing his gratitude for having them.

"SO I TURN UP MORE!! STAY TUNED - TO MY KIDS WHO MIGHT SEE THIS LATER WHEN THEY ARE OLDER - JUST KNOW THAT I WORK HARD FOR YOU AND ONLY YOU!! IF IT WASN'T FOR YOU MELODY AND EPIK I WOULDVE BEEN LOCKED UP OR DEAD!! - IM CRASHING OUT TONIGHT"

Ray J shares his two children with his estranged wife, Princess Love. The couple got married in August 2016.

In February 2024, Love filed for divorce from Ray for the fourth time.

